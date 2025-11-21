PM Orban: European Politics Must Be Turned Back From a Dead End + Video

“I have written my reply letter to Ursula von der Leyen, but I do not want to send it until I have consulted with EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka,” Viktor Orban said on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program in connection with the European Commission’s request that member states contribute funds to support Ukraine. The prime minister explained that he will not only articulate Hungary’s refusal but also the reasons behind it, and he will offer suggestions to the president of the Commission.

Viktor Orban in Kossuth Radio's studio. Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s Press Office/Zoltan Fischer

PM Orban added that Europe must reverse course from the street that has proven to be a dead end in European politics. Some leaders, he said, have already decided that they are going to war.

This must be prevented. In Brussels they continually make decisions that point in the direction of war. Europe is not only stumbling into war, but it has become clear that some leaders quite obviously want to go to war,

– he pointed out.

According to Mr. Orban, this is no longer just about not burning through Europeans’ money, but also about how to hold them back from war.

– “The president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wants to scrape together 130 billion euros, but Hungarian money belongs to the Hungarians. We are not willing to take serious sums out of the Hungarian budget at the expense of businesses or family support programs so that the money can be sent to Ukraine, where we do not know exactly what happens to it. Another of the Commission president’s proposals is that we jointly take out a loan, which would mean that even our grandchildren’s budgets would have to cover this sum. Her third proposal is that we fund Ukrainian needs from Russian assets that have been frozen,” Viktor Orban said.

PM Orban also emphasized that although it was known that secret consultations were underway, it has now been confirmed that a 28-point peace plan exists, containing proposals that have already been preliminarily discussed. The next two to three weeks may be decisive for ending the Russian–Ukrainian war, he said, noting that “something is beginning to take shape, bringing us closer to the Budapest peace summit.”

There Is No Mechanism to Track Support Sent to Ukraine

Regarding the Ukrainian corruption scandal, the prime minister said that two things have become clear about the operation of the Ukrainian wartime mafia: first, that large sums disappear and do not reach the intended destinations where the Americans sent them; second, that Europe has no monitoring system capable of tracking where these amounts end up.

“There is no such mechanism, and it seems we do not even want to have one. I discussed with Peter Szijjarto that if there is no such system, we should create it — in fact, we should suspend payments until we know the fate of this support — but they swept this proposal off the table,” he said.

If Ukraine Were an EU Member, We Would Be at War With Russia Today

The prime minister reminded listeners that Western Balkan countries have been unable to advance toward EU membership for a decade and a half, and now, seeing Ukraine’s case, they are asking whether starting a war would help them progress as it has Ukraine. He called this line of thought within the EU absurd. He added:

“what seems absurd today can appear as an argument at a serious negotiation tomorrow.”

However, according to Mr. Orban, all this illustrates the level of desperation. The prime minister said that if Ukraine were an EU member today, we would be at war with Russia. He said Hungary can stay out of Ukraine’s collective support only by holding the line.