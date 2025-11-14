PM Orban: We Keep Our Promises — We’re Making Hungary Great

“A strong week” — that’s how PM Orban opened his Friday morning message on social media. He highlighted the progress made: the American financial shield is being built; a 72-billion-forint (approx. €188 million) U.S. investment is underway in Gyongyos and Csomor; the November mid-year pension increase has been delivered; the government approved the 14th-month pension; foster parents’ allowances have been doubled; and the interest-rate freeze has been extended.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer)

Those are real fireworks — and it’s only Friday morning. But there’s nothing surprising about that. We keep our promises. We’re making Hungary great!

the Prime Minister declared.