nyugdíj kiegészítésmagyarország kormányaOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: We Keep Our Promises — We’re Making Hungary Great

“We keep our promises,” Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared, listing the government’s achievements from the past week.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 14. 11:46
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“A strong week” — that’s how PM Orban opened his Friday morning message on social media. He highlighted the progress made: the American financial shield is being built; a 72-billion-forint (approx. €188 million) U.S. investment is underway in Gyongyos and Csomor; the November mid-year pension increase has been delivered; the government approved the 14th-month pension; foster parents’ allowances have been doubled; and the interest-rate freeze has been extended.

14. havi nyugdíj, idősek, idősek tanácsa, nyugdíjasok, Orbán Viktor, Magyar Péter, Tisza Párt
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer) 

Those are real fireworks — and it’s only Friday morning. But there’s nothing surprising about that. We keep our promises. We’re making Hungary great!

the Prime Minister declared.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister's Communications Department) 

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Horváth József
idezojelekAngelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Ukrajnában jóemberkedik

Horváth József avatarja

A PR-akciók fölött már eljárt az idő, pont az ellenkezőjét érik el a szimpátiakeltésnek.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu