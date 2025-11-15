Rendkívüli

Megkezdődött az első háborúellenes gyűlés, kövesse nálunk élőben + videó

Orbán ViktorDonald TrumpMagyarország
magyar

PM Orban: We Will Sue Brussels and Have Other Ideas Too

“We honor what we agree on,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in the Fighters' Club Facebook group. He announced that the Trump–Orban agreement remains in force as long as Donald Trump is president of the United States and Hungary is governed by a pro-national government. PM Orban said the agreement has successfully neutralized the American threat to Hungary’s utility cost cuts — but the battle in Brussels continues. The Prime Minister declared that Hungary will take legal action, and noted that he has other ideas as well, for further course of action.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 15. 10:41
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

PM Orban posted: “We will honor what we agreed upon. That’s how it works with Donald Trump, and that’s how it works with me. The formula isn’t complicated: the Trump–Orban agreement stands as long as he is there and I am here. In other words, as long as Donald Trump is the president in America and Hungary is led by a nation-minded government.”

The Prime Minister explained that the agreement had removed the American threat to Hungary’s utility-cost reduction program, but Brussels is still fighting.

"The Brussels bureaucrats want to cut us off from Russian oil and gas at any cost. They don’t even care about their own regulations anymore. They want to exclude us from decisions that directly concern us. We won’t let it happen. We will sue. And I have other ideas as well,” 

he wrote.

 

Tisza and DK Get Caught Every Week

According to PM Orban, what Brussels is doing is unlawful and violates all European principles. He added that the situation domestically is also clear. “There is a pro-national economic policy, and there is a left-wing one."

We stand by the first, while the Democratic Coalition (DK) and the Tisza the second,

“Family support, tax exemptions for mothers, a 14th-month pension — that’s us. DK and Tisza would take these away and everything else besides. We’ve seen this before. And they get exposed every single week.” PM Orban also noted that the national consultation will settle the debate — and that one million people have already returned their questionnaires.

As for his programs yesterday, the Prime Minister wrote:

  • he gave an interview to a German journalist.
  • Croatian President Zoran Milanovic arrived in Budapest.

Viktor Orban noted that they would have plenty to discuss — Milanovic also wants peace, and energy issues would certainly be on the table.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Deme Katalin
idezojelekroma

Nem kirekesztés a helyi önazonosság védelme

Deme Katalin avatarja

A „cigánytörvény” kapcsán indított pert ugyanazok a háttérerők szervezik, amelyek az EU migrációs politikáját irányítják.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.