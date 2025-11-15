PM Orban: We Will Sue Brussels and Have Other Ideas Too

PM Orban posted: “We will honor what we agreed upon. That’s how it works with Donald Trump, and that’s how it works with me. The formula isn’t complicated: the Trump–Orban agreement stands as long as he is there and I am here. In other words, as long as Donald Trump is the president in America and Hungary is led by a nation-minded government.”

The Prime Minister explained that the agreement had removed the American threat to Hungary’s utility-cost reduction program, but Brussels is still fighting.

"The Brussels bureaucrats want to cut us off from Russian oil and gas at any cost. They don’t even care about their own regulations anymore. They want to exclude us from decisions that directly concern us. We won’t let it happen. We will sue. And I have other ideas as well,”

he wrote.

Tisza and DK Get Caught Every Week

According to PM Orban, what Brussels is doing is unlawful and violates all European principles. He added that the situation domestically is also clear. “There is a pro-national economic policy, and there is a left-wing one."

We stand by the first, while the Democratic Coalition (DK) and the Tisza the second,

“Family support, tax exemptions for mothers, a 14th-month pension — that’s us. DK and Tisza would take these away and everything else besides. We’ve seen this before. And they get exposed every single week.” PM Orban also noted that the national consultation will settle the debate — and that one million people have already returned their questionnaires.

As for his programs yesterday, the Prime Minister wrote:

he gave an interview to a German journalist.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic arrived in Budapest.

Viktor Orban noted that they would have plenty to discuss — Milanovic also wants peace, and energy issues would certainly be on the table.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)