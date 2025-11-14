kossuth rádióminiszterelnökJó reggelt , MagyarországOrbán Viktor14. havi nyugdíjDonald Trumpgyermekvédelemrezsicsökkentés
PM Orban: Trump’s Word Matters, Utility-Bill Cuts Remain + Video

President Donald Trump “likes the Hungarian people and hates war,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in his regular Friday morning radio interview. PM Orban stressed that thanks to the agreement reached in Washington, Hungary’s reduced utility rate program remains protected — even as Brussels attempts a new trick to block imports of Russian energy. The Prime Minister also outlined key government measures, highlighting the 14th-month pension and increased funding for child protection.

2025. 11. 14. 10:41
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Kossuth Radio (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Zoltan Fischer)
During his appearance on Kossuth Radio’s morning program, PM Orban reported on the results of last week’s visit to Washington:

"As long as Donald Trump is president and Hungary has a nation-focused government, Hungary’s exemption from sanctions on Russian energy will remain in place."

Thanks to the agreement between Viktor Orban and Donald Trump, Hungary's utility price cuts will remain in place. (Source: Facebook)

The Prime Minister made it clear: 

"The utility-rate cuts remain.

If any of the key players behind the agreement were to change, that would be the end of the utility-rate reductions,” he added.

The deal, he said, is dependent on the individuals — bureaucrats will put it to paper, but “that’s not what matters.” Had they failed to reach an agreement, Hungarian families would be facing triple utility bills by Christmas, and gasoline prices “would be brushing up against 1,000 forints a liter.”

Even those who don’t vote for us still benefit,

the PM remarked, stressing there is no room for partisan division on this issue.

According to Mr. Orban, there is no question that the American President “likes the Hungarian people and hates war.”

“We’re talking about a man who sees this war as senseless — and therefore wants to end it,” he said. President Trump has every reason, he added, to pursue a fair arrangement:

He wants to pressure the Russians without harming Hungary.

Orban emphasized that he negotiates deals that are beneficial to the Hungarian economy on their own merit. He confirmed that Hungary reached a five-year agreement on purchasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

“The more sources we have for gas and oil, the safer Hungary is. After 2010 we built out a range of interconnections — including the Slovak-Hungarian line. Without it, we’d be experiencing far more trouble today.”

While Hungary today still buys most of its gas and oil from Russia, “we have secondary supplies that give us security,” 

the Prime Minister said.

On the financial shield discussed in Washington, Orban dismissed opposition comparisons to the 2008 IMF loan as “nonsense.” The IMF had demanded measures like scrapping the 13th-month pension. Left-wing governments struck deals that imposed harsh burdens on the Hungarian people, he recalled. The new financial shield, he said, 

consists of four or five instruments through which friendly nations can help each other 

if one of them faces trouble.

Viktor Orban said the current U.S. administration treats Hungary as a friend because both governments see the world in similar ways. America’s top priority today is stopping illegal migration, he said — and “the Hungarian government stands on the same foundation.”

“No outside power can force a country to accept migrants if that country rejects migration,” he added. Peace policy and support for families are also shared priorities between Budapest and Washington.

He declined to give operational details but confirmed that 

preparations are underway for a major peace summit in Budapest.

“Hungary is the only country that kept diplomatic channels open, and I’m the only leader who both can and occasionally will speak with the Russian President,” Orban said. “Hungary has many abilities that can help bring about peace — I’ve spent ten years building these, and now they may pay off.”

PM Orban stressed that the fight to defend utility-rate reductions has had two battlefronts so far: “the American left and Brussels.” “It’s deadly serious, because utility bills determine whether families can make ends meet.” He noted that after he vetoed EU Russian-sanction packages that would have hurt Hungarian households, 

Brussels is now trying to bypass Hungary by rebranding the measures as “trade policy” — which requires only majority approval.

“This goes against everything. It’s an unlawful workaround designed to sideline a government that disagrees with them,” Orban said, hinting that he has other tools available to block Brussels’ maneuver but would not discuss them yet.

Europe’s interest lies in peace, not war, he stressed — yet several countries believe war serves their own strategic goals. The risk of escalation is “a daily reality,” and Brussels plays a key role in this, he warned.

Europe should be steering toward peace instead of war,

emphasized the PM. He reminded us that the EU wants to spend tens of billions more on the war, even though there is no money, so they want to take out loans. The head of government is fighting to find allies to bring the EU off its warpath.

On domestic policy, the interview turned to the left’s criticism that the new 14th-month pension is too generous and too risky for the budget. "This is certainly worth taking into consideration, PM Orban said, noting long-term financial commitments like lifetime income-tax exemption for mothers, tax-free maternity payments, and the 14th-month pension require “a vision for the future.”
He insisted:

“Our decisions are sound — they have solid financial and economic foundations.”

Asked how a real debate could be held with the Tisza Party when its leaders say such questions should only be discussed after the elections, PM Orban responded:

“That’s why we have the national consultation — so we can see the debate clearly.”

"Despite the 'craftiness' in politics and they don't want to reveal their true agendas, but are both backed by Brussels," he remarked, "it doesn’t take a “great intellectual effort” to recognize what they are doing and that  

the Tisza Party and the Democratic Coalition (DK) are both left-wing parties pushing left-wing economics — namely higher taxes.

“An old saying goes that people cause themselves the most harm with their smallest body part — their tongues. Sooner or later they give themselves away,” he remarked. “People see through them. The national consultation brings all this to the surface.”

On doubling the base allowance for foster parents, the Prime Minister said children must not be abandoned and the state must stand firm even in difficult circumstances. The goal is simple: find a family for as many children as possible. Foster parents will receive both moral and financial recognition, he said — and with increased support, more families will be willing to step forward, 

giving more children a chance to grow up in a home.

"Sadly, some children will still need institutional care," he acknowledged. But PM Orban expressed confidence in the Churches and said he would welcome them taking on more tasks in church-run homes. Some children, however, will remain in state-run institutions, which there will always be a need for.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Kossuth Radio (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communication Department/Zoltan Fischer)

 

