PM Orban’s Saturday morning Facebook post — echoing the themes of the first anti-war rally to be held later today in Gyor — offered a blunt assessment of Europe’s current trajectory, setting it against the Hungarian government’s family- and nation-building policies. As the Prime Minister put it, “the difference is like night and day.”



Europe and the War Spiral

Viktor Orban painted a grim picture of European affairs, stressing the growing danger of escalation. “Russian forces are striking Kyiv, and Ukraine is attacking the Russian coastline of the Black Sea,” he wrote, warning that

war fever has already reached Western countries

— pointing specifically to Germany’s move to reintroduce conscription.

He issued sharp criticism of Brussels, which is piling on new sanctions and is even preparing to seize Russian assets in Europe outright. PM Orban also highlighted the rampant abuse of EU funds in Ukraine, writing that a “wartime mafia network is siphoning off European aid.” This combination of Western interventionism, sanctions mania, and wartime corruption, he warned, is becoming the primary threat to the continent.

Nation Building at Home

In contrast, PM Orban listed Hungary’s domestic achievements — the results, he said, of following the path of national sovereignty and prioritizing peace and prosperity at home.

In Hungary, we have doubled foster parents’ allowances, approved the 14th-month pension, granted tax exemptions for mothers of two and three children, launched Europe’s largest home-creation program, and we’re working full steam on a major SME support plan.

These policies, he emphasized, do not fund foreign wars — they strengthen Hungarian families, retirees, and small businesses. The Prime Minister also warned that the war is just across Hungary’s border — noting that if we are not careful,

if Hungary is not vigilant, then our country will also be yanked under into Brussels’ war agenda,

PM Orban cautioned, also criticizing domestic political forces that, in his words, “stand with Ukraine on every issue.”