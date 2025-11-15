Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Európa a háború küszöbén áll + videó

békeminiszterelnökgyőrOrbán Viktor
magyar

PM Orban: While Europe Drifts Toward War, Hungary Builds Peace, Protects Families

Prime Minister Viktor Orban contrasted the war-obsessed mindset in Brussels with the priorities of a sovereign Hungary in a message on his social media page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 11. 15. 13:21
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (source: Viktor Orban/Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

PM Orban’s Saturday morning Facebook post — echoing the themes of the first anti-war rally to be held later today in Gyor — offered a blunt assessment of Europe’s current trajectory, setting it against the Hungarian government’s family- and nation-building policies. As the Prime Minister put it, “the difference is like night and day.”


Europe and the War Spiral

Viktor Orban painted a grim picture of European affairs, stressing the growing danger of escalation. “Russian forces are striking Kyiv, and Ukraine is attacking the Russian coastline of the Black Sea,” he wrote, warning that 

war fever has already reached Western countries 

— pointing specifically to Germany’s move to reintroduce conscription.

He issued sharp criticism of Brussels, which is piling on new sanctions and is even preparing to seize Russian assets in Europe outright. PM Orban also highlighted the rampant abuse of EU funds in Ukraine, writing that a “wartime mafia network is siphoning off European aid.” This combination of Western interventionism, sanctions mania, and wartime corruption, he warned, is becoming the primary threat to the continent.

Nation Building at Home

In contrast, PM Orban listed Hungary’s domestic achievements — the results, he said, of following the path of national sovereignty and prioritizing peace and prosperity at home.

In Hungary, we have doubled foster parents’ allowances, approved the 14th-month pension, granted tax exemptions for mothers of two and three children, launched Europe’s largest home-creation program, and we’re working full steam on a major SME support plan.

These policies, he emphasized, do not fund foreign wars — they strengthen Hungarian families, retirees, and small businesses. The Prime Minister also warned that the war is just across Hungary’s border —  noting that if we are not careful, 

if Hungary is not vigilant, then our country will also be yanked under into Brussels’ war agenda,

PM Orban cautioned, also criticizing domestic political forces that, in his words, “stand with Ukraine on every issue.”

Budapest, 2025. szeptember 20. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen a Digitális Polgári Körök (DPK) első országos találkozója a Papp László Budapest Sportarénában 2025. szeptember 20-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

Anti-War Rally in Gyor

As was previously announced, 

the first anti-war gathering is taking place Saturday in the town of Gyor, where Viktor Orban and others will be addressing the importance of defending peace 

— to ensure that Hungarians are “stronger spiritually, politically, and intellectually” ahead of next year’s elections, as event organizers previously stated.

PM Orban closed his message with a direct invitation to Hungarians:

“That is why we’re holding an anti-war rally today. If you want peace, stand with us. See you in Gyor!”


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Deme Katalin
idezojelekroma

Nem kirekesztés a helyi önazonosság védelme

Deme Katalin avatarja

A „cigánytörvény” kapcsán indított pert ugyanazok a háttérerők szervezik, amelyek az EU migrációs politikáját irányítják.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu