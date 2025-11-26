TrumpOrbán ViktorBudapesti Békecsúcs
PM Orban’s Announcement on Budapest Peace Summit

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, there would already be peace in Ukraine if Brussels were not obstructing the process. Viktor Orban says Hungary is ready.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 11. 26. 10:13
Donald Trump, President of the United States, and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP) Forrás: AFP
Good news from the international arena: Trump is progressing steadily toward the Budapest Peace Summit, PM Orban posted in the “Fighters’ Club” social media group.

Donald Trump amerikai elnök és Orbán Viktor magyar miniszterelnök (Fotó: AFP)
U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

The Hungarian Prime Minister explained:

If Brussels weren’t standing in the way, there would have been peace in Ukraine long ago. Even now they’re trying to obstruct it and are drawing up war plans.

 We stand with Trump and with peace, the PM added.

We are waiting for the call — Hungary is ready,

Viktor Orban emphasized.

In the rest of his post, the Prime Minister wrote that

With each passing day, the Tisza Party candidates reveal that they are too pro-Brussels, too left-wing, and simply too risky.

"You wouldn’t trust people like that to do the weekend grocery shopping, let alone lead the country," he stated.

Despite the war and Brussels’ foolish sanctions policy," Orban said, "our government is meeting every commitment. This month, mothers of three children received their salaries income tax-free. And starting in January, families with two children will follow on a rolling basis. Also in January, the government will raise the family tax allowance by another 50 percent, completing its doubling. In February, seniors will receive the 13th-month pension plus one week's worth of the 14th month pension. A year later, the next installment will come, and so on,

he noted.

Cover photo: Donald Trump, President of the United States, and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)

