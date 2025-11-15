Tisza PártOrbán Viktorközvélemény-kutatásMagyar Péter
Viktor Orban Beats Peter Magyar in Popularity

Prime Minister Viktor Orban is clearly more popular than opposition leader Peter Magyar, according to the latest Real-PR 93 public opinion survey. Notably, a full quarter of Tisza Party voters do not find party leader Peter Magyar likable.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: Real-PR 932025. 11. 15. 14:53
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)
According to Real-PR 93's latest opinion poll, Viktor Orban is the clear winner over Peter Magyar in popularity. 

szimpatia_realpr
 

In the poll, only 75 percent of Tisza voters view their party chairman favorably — while 

the Fidesz camp stands firmly and uniformly behind Viktor Orban.

Across the general population, Orban is looked on favorably by 43 percent of Hungarians, while Magyar is viewed favorably by less than one-third (32 percent).

 When it comes to rejection rates, the numbers flip: nearly half of Hungarians (48 percent) say they do not like the Tisza Party chairman, 

compared to 44 percent who reject the Prime Minister.
Peter Magyar is far from universally liked even within his own base. Only three-quarters of Tisza supporters find their leader likable 

— whereas Viktor Orban enjoys near-unanimous backing in the Fidesz camp, with 95 percent viewing him favorably. The Prime Minister’s appeal also extends well beyond his own voters.

In Budapest, the leaders of the two parties show identical popularity levels — 36 percent each — but outside the capital, the gap widens significantly in Viktor Orban’s favor.

The poll highlights that 

Peter Magyar, despite multiple nationwide tours, has failed to win over rural Hungary. 

Half of rural voters reject him outright, with 49 percent saying they do not find him likable at all. It is therefore no surprise that the Prime Minister is far more popular outside the capital: 44 percent of rural voters view Viktor Orban favorably, compared to only 31 percent for Peter Magyar.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


