Gergely Gulyas: No Amount of Pressure Will Change Hungary's Stance on Migrants + Video

At the weekly Government Info press briefing held a day earlier than usual, Gergely Gulyas, the Minister leading the Prime Minister’s Office, noted that Hungary’s ambassador to Brussels also attended, as the government made several decisions relating to the European Union and received updates directly from him.

Gergely Gulyas (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)

The minister reminded reporters that an EU summit will be held next Thursday and Friday in Brussels. Recently, a directive on the implementation measures for the Migration Pact were adopted, which include a mandatory migrant-relocation quota for Hungary.

The greatest danger is that in a crisis situation the system would allow the unlimited admission of migrants. Hungary refuses to take in a single migrant,

Gulyas underscored. He recalled that an overwhelming majority of Hungarians rejected migrant resettlement in a national referendum, declaring that such decisions rest with the Hungarian people alone. Although the opposition parties supported the EU measures, Hungary will not admit migrants regardless of Brussels’ decisions, he stressed.

Hungary Will Challenge the EU Decision in Court If Adopted

Gulyas said the RePowerEU proposal seeks to prohibit Hungary from purchasing Russian energy.

He pointed out that EU law requires unanimous approval for such a move — and likewise unanimous approval to change that rule. If the move to bring the validity of the decision forward to March 2026 goes through - something he said was very likely - Hungary will take the matter to the EU Court of Justice.

Gulyas emphasized that Hungary needs Russian energy to guarantee secure supply and to maintain the country’s utility-price cuts.

According to the minister, RePowerEU further damages Europe’s competitiveness by requiring permits for oil and gas imports from Russia as of March 2026, and banning them outright from the end of September 2027.

Government Announces Home Energy Storage Program

Turning to solar energy, Gulyas noted that Hungary’s system now includes solar-power capacity comparable to that of a full nuclear reactor. The government is launching a 100-billion-forint household solar program to support long-term utility-cost reductions. Participants can purchase home energy-storage systems if they already have solar panels or plan to install them. The application opens in January; priority will be given to households left out of or soon to be out of the net-metering system by 2030, followed by residents of small towns under 5,000 people.