Gergely Gulyas: No Amount of Pressure Will Change Hungary's Stance on Migrants + Video

A series of major economic decisions were made at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, which Minister Gergely Gulyas and Government Spokeswoman Eszter Vitalyos outlined at today's Government Info press briefing.

2025. 12. 10. 18:59
Eszter Vitalyos and Gergely Gulyas at the Government Info press briefing (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)
At the weekly Government Info press briefing held a day earlier than usual, Gergely Gulyas, the Minister leading the Prime Minister’s Office, noted that Hungary’s ambassador to Brussels also attended, as the government made several decisions relating to the European Union and received updates directly from him.

The minister reminded reporters that an EU summit will be held next Thursday and Friday in Brussels. Recently, a directive on the implementation measures for the Migration Pact were adopted, which include a mandatory migrant-relocation quota for Hungary.

The greatest danger is that in a crisis situation the system would allow the unlimited admission of migrants. Hungary refuses to take in a single migrant,

Gulyas underscored. He recalled that an overwhelming majority of Hungarians rejected migrant resettlement in a national referendum, declaring that such decisions rest with the Hungarian people alone. Although the opposition parties supported the EU measures, Hungary will not admit migrants regardless of Brussels’ decisions, he stressed.

Hungary Will Challenge the EU Decision in Court If Adopted

Gulyas said the RePowerEU proposal seeks to prohibit Hungary from purchasing Russian energy. 

He pointed out that EU law requires unanimous approval for such a move — and likewise unanimous approval to change that rule. If the move to bring the validity of the decision forward to March 2026 goes through - something he said was very likely - Hungary will take the matter to the EU Court of Justice.

Gulyas emphasized that Hungary needs Russian energy to guarantee secure supply and to maintain the country’s utility-price cuts.

According to the minister, RePowerEU further damages Europe’s competitiveness by requiring permits for oil and gas imports from Russia as of March 2026, and banning them outright from the end of September 2027.

Government Announces Home Energy Storage Program

Turning to solar energy, Gulyas noted that Hungary’s system now includes solar-power capacity comparable to that of a full nuclear reactor. The government is launching a 100-billion-forint household solar program to support long-term utility-cost reductions. Participants can purchase home energy-storage systems if they already have solar panels or plan to install them. The application opens in January; priority will be given to households left out of or soon to be out of the net-metering system by 2030, followed by residents of small towns under 5,000 people.

Airport Express Rail to Be Built via Concession

The government also decided to develop the M86–87 highways through a concession model, which may be used for further projects as well.

The Cabinet supports building the airport express rail link through a concession: a 27-kilometer line running from Budapest airport to Nyugati Railway Station, constructed in six years, with a 19-minute travel time and trains running every 5–10 minutes. Tickets are expected to cost 3,000–4,000 forints.

Investigation Under Prosecutorial Supervision in Szolo Street Case

Gulyas addressed the abuses exposed at the Szolo Street youth detention facility. He said the Interior Minister informed the government that a full investigation is underway under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office. Contrary to speculation, the investigation was launched because the responsible state authorities ordered it. He stressed that the institution is a juvenile prison with 57 detainees.

He announced that all state-run juvenile correctional facilities will now be placed under police supervision. Thanks to this measure, incidents like those uncovered will not happen again, he said, adding that 

Gulyas announced ystemic failures must be identified, which is why these facilities are now under police oversight. He credited the Interior Ministry with uncovering the misconduct.

all forms of violence against minors are unacceptable — even if those minors are serving sentences for serious crimes.

Responding to a press question, Gulyas insisted no one in the government knew what was happening at the Szolo Street institution. Systemic failures must be identified, which is why these facilities are now under police oversight. He credited the Interior Ministry with uncovering the misconduct.

Government Remains on Track Toward €1,000 Minimum Wage

Asked about the 11% minimum-wage increase, Gulyas said there is a good chance the government will meet its pledge of reaching a €1,000 minimum wage by 2028, though this depends on the forint–euro exchange rate. So far, the recent agreements with employers and workers only cover the January increase.

Mayor Karacsony's Actions Make No Sense

Responding to questions about Budapest’s finances, Gulyas said the government could not transfer certain funds — including 8.8 billion forints for trolleybus purchases and another 12 billion — because Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony has refused to sign a required agreement since October 29.

What the mayor is doing makes no sense,” Gulyas said, adding that "the capital city also has outstanding public debts — which will no doubt give Mayor Gergely Karacsony something else to express outrage about. 

The minister stressed that the government will pay everything legally owed to the capital.

Nobel Prize for Krasznahorkai Is a Hungarian Success

Gulyas hailed author Laszlo Krasznahorkai’s Nobel Prize as a Hungarian achievement. 

In response to a question, Government Spokeswoman Eszter Vitalyos said she plans to run again in her district, although constituency borders are changing. She reminded that she had received nearly 37,000 votes. She said that there will be a constituency council meeting next week and plans to run as a candidate.

Gulyas said an infringement procedure may soon be launched against Hungary — even Poland under Donald Tusk is on Hungary’s side in this case. He stressed it is unacceptable for the EU to attempt to break nations apart through mandatory migrant quotas, noting that more people voted against such quotas than voted in the referendum on Hungary's EU accession.

He added that the solar power program funds will likely be fully used, as demand will be high.

Gulyas said Mayor Karacsony’s confrontational approach is unnecessary; he should simply obey the law and pay municipal employees.

The government, he added, is committed to ensuring that pension increases meet or exceed inflation. Based on central bank forecasts, the latter will now likely be the case. He stressed that the government distances itself from monetary policy, and has no intention of infringing on theindependence of the central bank.

Attributing the Austerity Package to Tisza 

Regarding the Tisza Party’s claim that a leaked austerity plan - complete with multiple signatures -  is “fake,” Gulyas said it is difficult to not attibute ownership to Tisza when it was written by one of the party’s economists — and when previous hidden interviews and public statements confirm it. The plan mirrors Brussels’ criticisms of Hungary.

He condemned Tisza Party leader Peter Magyar for threatening Mediaworks journalists with “accountability,” calling it part of the “new love-and-tolerance era” that has been rampant in Hungarian politics since the Tisza Party appeared on the scene.

On reports citing Politico that Donald Trump did not promise any financial safeguard at his recent meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Gulyas replied:

“President Trump made a commitment that the United States would provide assistance if trouble arises.”

 Regarding the extension of the Home Start program, he said that this currently depends on local governments, as they provide the infrastructure in rural areas. The number of new homes will increase by 15,000 in a year and a half thanks to this program alone.

Gergely Gulyas said that the government decides on retailers' margin regulation from time to time, and the measure will be reevaluated after three months.

He also mentioned that Szilard Nemeth and the Fidesz leadership had recommended Nora Kiraly as a candidate in the Csepel constituency, whom everyone wholeheartedly supports.

The minister believed that a series of serious crimes had been committed during the three repeated elections in Tiszabura, for which the perpetrators could face years in prison. This also shows that the electoral law is working well and that law enforcement agencies must take action in this matter. 

In response to another question, the minister said that the government does not have a gigantic austerity package similar to that of the Tisza Party. The government's policy and commitment are well known. Fidesz does not have 17 members, like Tisza, but tens of thousands, and the ruling party has candidates in all 106 constituencies.

Gulyas commented that Russian assets held in Belgium cannot be confiscated under international law. If Europe seizes those funds, it will devastate the EU as a safe investment destination. Investors would reconsider placing their money in the EU, he warned, adding that this Brussels plan will flop just as the idea of taking out a joint EU loan to finance Ukraine also flopped. "Hungary refuses to finance the war in Ukraine."

To a question returning to the Trump-Politico interview, he clarified that the Hungarian government never spoke of a $20-billion fund; the question in the Politico interview simply asked if such a fund exists. 

What was discussed between the leaders — a U.S. willingness to provide financial protection — stands,

he emphasized.

He added that several technical forms of such a safeguard exist, and nothing in the Politico interview contradicts the Hungarian account. He noted that past agreements with Washington — such as exemptions from energy sanctions — were also made verbally first, then formalized in writing within weeks.

Gulyas dismissed Peter Magyar’s call for the government’s resignation and early elections over the Szolo Street case, saying it reflects the panic inside the Tisza Party after its austerity plans became public. “No opposition party demands early elections four or five months before regular elections,” he said.

Speaking to our reporter, Gulyas said the Tisza Party is a member of the European People’s Party — the same group pushing migrant quotas and praising mass migration as a great opportunity. Its rhetoric, he said, would do honor to the old liberal SZDSZ. The Tisza Party supports the Migration Pact, which directly opposes Hungary’s national interests, the minister stated.

He stressed that Peter Magyar’s austerity program was written by Aron Dalnoki, head of the party’s economic cabinet. The leaks are part of “a series of exposure,” in which party insiders have openly admitted their intentions: “first win the election, then do whatever we want.” Another insider, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, admitted the party is compiling its government program daily but has no intention of making it public.

When asked again about Budapest Mayor Karacsony, Gulyas said the mayor is deliberately seeking conflicts, whereas the government seeks cooperation. If the capital performs its duties, no government intervention will be necessary - something the cabinet would welcome.

Gulyas expanded on his view of the EU seizing/using Russian assets in Europe: Russia has frozen European assets held in Russia. If Europe confiscates the legally invested Russian assets, it will devastate the EU as a safe investment destination. Investors would reconsider placing their money in the EU, he warned. The Brussels plan has no legal foundation. While Russia violated international law, this has no bearing on the legality of freezing private investments, he added.

Cover photo: Eszter Vitalyos and Gergely Gulyas at the Government Info press briefing (Photo: Balazs Ladoczki)


