Governing Parties Hold Stable Lead as Tisza Continues Steady Slide

Since the summer, Peter Magyar’s party has been on a downward slide, while Hungary's governing parties have stabilized their support. This means Fidesz has further widened its lead in the party competition—according to a Real-PR 93 public opinion survey conducted in early December, which reinforces data released in recent days by other pollsters.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 05. 16:46
Fidesz–KDNP holds its leading position with a stable 49 percent voter backing, while Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party has lost momentum—

its support shrinking from 42 percent in July to 38 percent by December,

Real-PR 93’s latest findings show.

Partpref_2025_dec_real_PR_EN
The ruling parties' lead remains stable (Source: Real PR 93)

The survey indicates that the Tisza Party’s steady weakening has benefited the Our Homeland Movement (Mi Hazank), which has now surpassed the earlier parliamentary threshold-level figures measured in previous months, and currently commands 7 percent support.

Neither the Hungarian Two-Tailed Dog Party (MKKP) nor the Democratic Coalition (DK) has managed to meaningfully improve its position. As of December numbers, neither party would clear the parliamentary threshold.

Real-PR 93 is known as the pollster of rural Hungary and consistently analyzes public opinion along one of the most defining divides in Hungarian politics: Budapest versus the rest of the country. In this regard, the latest poll shows no significant change.

Outside Budapest, Fidesz remains stronger (51 percent), while in the capital the Tisza Party leads with 49 percent.

Conversely, in Budapest Fidesz would receive 38 percent, while in the countryside Tisza stands at 36 percent. One notable finding: Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar’s latest countrywide tour appears to have backfired. Instead of increasing support, his party’s rural backing has dropped by two percentage points compared to October.

 

 

