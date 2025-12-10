Hungary FM: 240 Hungarian–Russian Business Talks Conclude in Moscow

We gather here today in the hope that peace efforts will soon succeed, that peace will return to Central Europe, and that the sanctions will finally come to an end. Once peace is restored, maintaining sanctions would defy all common sense,

he emphasized.

“We Hungarians want to prepare as well as possible for the new global economic era that peace will usher in. We want to secure the best starting position for ourselves and make the most of the opportunities ahead. The fact is, the period following war and sanctions will bring enormous opportunities, a major breath of fresh air for the world economy, and world trade will gain new momentum,” he continued.

And we Hungarians must take full advantage of this. That is why so many of us are here today. Even in hard times, we never abandoned cooperation—and we aren’t about to start now. The presence of the executives of 34 Hungarian companies speaks for itself, as does the fact that Hungarian investments in Russia, despite the difficult circumstances, have now surpassed one billion euros,

the foreign minister added.

FM Szijjarto described Hungary’s economic presence in Russia as mutually beneficial and noted that major Hungarian companies continue to place their trust in the investment environment there.

He highlighted as a key achievement that OTP Bank has now entered the ranks of the twenty largest banks in Russia. Nine years ago, the bank was only the 51st-largest player in the sector; today it stands at number 19.