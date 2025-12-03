While Viktor Orban met with the presidents of both the United States and Russia within a few weeks to discuss a ceasefire and peace, there are actors who are clearly unhappy about the prospect of a settlement, Ellenpont highlights in an article. According to the portal, Magyar Peter’s Ukrainian associates, Roland Ivanovich Tseber and Krisztian Skirjak, attacked Viktor Orban’s pro-peace position almost simultaneously and in a coordinated manner.

Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Photo: MW Archive)

Roland Ivanovich Tseber was identified by Hungarian authorities as an illegal agent and was previously banned from the territory of the European Union. Nevertheless, he continues to produce political videos on social media, attacking the Hungarian government and Viktor Orban personally. In his most recent TikTok message, he criticized the Prime Minister’s peace mission.

Ebben így fogalmazott:

Mr. Viktor Orban! You allow yourself to say that Ukraine is not a sovereign state. You say that if Europe does not support us, we will perish. But the truth is different: it is precisely the unity of Europe that allows Ukraine to fight, and Ukraine will endure. And this unity will not allow us to be broken.

Tseber’s videos consistently echo key elements of Ukrainian political communication: the claim that Ukraine is protecting Europe, and that any compromise-based peace plan serves the interests of the aggressor.

It is no coincidence, Ellenpont argues, that Ukraine’s central media has also taken up Tseber. The man has appeared several times on television channels linked to President Zelensky, where he praises Peter Magyar while attacking the government of Hungary. Most recently he appeared on Novyny.Live, a channel close to Zelensky, where he again behaved as though representing the Hungarian ethnic minority despite having no authorization of any kind to do so.

During the broadcast, he also criticized the peace plan, insisting that peace must be based on justice, not on compromises with the aggressor.

"The peace plan was drafted by the United States with the participation of Russian representatives—and without Ukraine," he stated, adding that "we must state clearly: negotiations about our fate cannot take place without the Ukrainian people."