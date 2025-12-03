Oroszországorosz–ukrán háborúCeberSkirják KrisztiánkorrupcióMagyar Péter
Peter Magyar’s Friend Attacks Viktor Orban on Ukrainian Television

After Viktor Orban negotiated with both the American and Russian presidents for a ceasefire and peace, it appears that not everyone welcomes the prospect of an approaching agreement. Magyar Peter’s Ukrainian allies, Roland Ivanovich Tseber, identified as a spy, and Krisztian Skirjak, a figure with a murky background, launched a coordinated attack against the Hungarian Prime Minister: first on social media, then through the Ukrainian state media, where videos emerged in which the two men criticize the Hungarian government and Viktor Orban personally. Tseber has been banned from the European Union, yet he is still given space on influential Ukrainian channels.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 03. 16:37
Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber
Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber
While Viktor Orban met with the presidents of both the United States and Russia within a few weeks to discuss a ceasefire and peace, there are actors who are clearly unhappy about the prospect of a settlement, Ellenpont highlights in an article. According to the portal, Magyar Peter’s Ukrainian associates, Roland Ivanovich Tseber and Krisztian Skirjak, attacked Viktor Orban’s pro-peace position almost simultaneously and in a coordinated manner.

Magyar Péter és Ceber Roland
Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Photo: MW Archive)

Roland Ivanovich Tseber was identified by Hungarian authorities as an illegal agent and was previously banned from the territory of the European Union. Nevertheless, he continues to produce political videos on social media, attacking the Hungarian government and Viktor Orban personally. In his most recent TikTok message, he criticized the Prime Minister’s peace mission.

Ebben így fogalmazott:

Mr. Viktor Orban! You allow yourself to say that Ukraine is not a sovereign state. You say that if Europe does not support us, we will perish. But the truth is different: it is precisely the unity of Europe that allows Ukraine to fight, and Ukraine will endure. And this unity will not allow us to be broken.

Tseber’s videos consistently echo key elements of Ukrainian political communication: the claim that Ukraine is protecting Europe, and that any compromise-based peace plan serves the interests of the aggressor.

It is no coincidence, Ellenpont argues, that Ukraine’s central media has also taken up Tseber. The man has appeared several times on television channels linked to President Zelensky, where he praises Peter Magyar while attacking the government of Hungary. Most recently he appeared on Novyny.Live, a channel close to Zelensky, where he again behaved as though representing the Hungarian ethnic minority despite having no authorization of any kind to do so.

During the broadcast, he also criticized the peace plan, insisting that peace must be based on justice, not on compromises with the aggressor.

"The peace plan was drafted by the United States with the participation of Russian representatives—and without Ukraine," he stated, adding that "we must state clearly: negotiations about our fate cannot take place without the Ukrainian people."

He then listed what he called non-negotiable principles: Ukraine’s territorial integrity is inviolable, aggression must not become profitable, and no decision can be made that signals to totalitarian regimes that borders can be rewritten by force.

Ellenpont points out that these slogans have not brought Europe any closer to peace for long  years.

The portal recalls that 

Krisztian Skirjak from Bucha was previously another Ukrainian associate and host of Peter Magyar. His connections are at least as murky as Tseber’s, and his videos have taken on an increasingly radical tone. In his latest performance, wearing a bizarre costume and speaking in broken Hungarian, he sang a song mocking Viktor Orban’s statements.

"I have become so confused by the Hungarian Prime Minister’s statements that I was forced to write a song about it. Because music keeps us going in difficult times, stabilizes emotions, and helps us not lose our sanity," Skirjak said.

He than criticized Viktor Orban's statement that Ukraine has no chance and resorted to complicated metaphors: "It is strange to hear that the person who once believed in miracles now claims Ukraine has no chance and compares it to an alcoholic, while likening the EU to the pirits supplier who keeps this alcoholic supplied."

According to Ellenpont, the video is more laughable than serious, yet the article also points out that two figures with Ukrainian ties mounting a coordinated attack is not a reassuring sign, especially at a moment when the Hungarian Prime Minister is working at the forefront of international diplomacy to bring the war to an end.

The portal concludes that this does not appear to be coincidental at all, but rather part of a communication operation aimed at weakening Hungary’s pro-peace position precisely when that position carries its greatest international significance.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar and Roland Tseber (Photo: MW Archive)

