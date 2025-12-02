He also stated that this was the outcome of Brussels’ foreign policy, which is "overly ideological and based on illusions and political bias."

Today, the European Union is pursuing a foreign policy strategy that is pro-war, pro-migration, and pro-gender, thereby completely isolating itself in global politics,

he said. He then emphasized that mainstream liberal politicians had been competing for years to see who could make the crudest remarks about U.S. President Donald Trump, so it was no surprise that the European Union ultimately only managed to conclude an extremely unfavorable tariffs agreement with the United States. According to him, isolation from China has also increased, which the European Commission has described as a systemic rival, thereby "crossing all boundaries," as it is not the system that should be competed with, but rather fruitful cooperation should be built, as evidenced by the example of Hungary. In this context, he criticized the forceful interference in the division of labor within the global economy and in the normal cooperation between Eastern and Western countries.