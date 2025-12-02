Hungary FM: 2025 Year of EU's Isolation

According to the ministry’s statement, speaking at a hearing of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee, Peter Szijjarto first underlined that 2025 was a year of isolation for the European Union, with the community having no role in managing the conflicts taking place on the continent, and that Brussels is clearly no longer a player in global politics.
Brussels being sidelined like this explains all the frustrations reflected in European remarks that show that they don't know what to do about the leader of a central European country not asking Western Europe for permission to pursue a foreign policy based on national interests,
he opined.
