Scandal Explodes Around Tisza, Primaries May Have Been Rigged

Outrage is growing around the Tisza Party over the final result of its primary election. In the Szentes district, casting participants hurled insults at one another, in Gyula the older, winning candidate was attacked over his age, and in several constituencies people are openly speaking of fraud.

2025. 12. 06. 16:50
Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: Krisztian Mate)
Tisza activists are berating each other after several candidates felt that the outcome of the primary was unfair, Ellenpont reported. The investigative portal explained that the root of the tensions tearing through the left-wing party is that in many places, it was not the longtime local Tisza Island activists who won, but candidates linked to the party leadership sent in later.

20251023 Budapest Tisza párt Október 23 ünnepsége a Hősök terén. Fotó: Csudai Sándor CSS MW képen: Magyar Péter a Tisza párt elnöke
Growing dissatisfaction is surrounding the Tisza Party (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

Several people wrote that the party leadership had decided in advance who was supposed to win, just as Ellenpont had previously reported, the entire process was a farce, a comedy.

This is the opportunistic attempt of a group clawing for positions […] The activists who fight locally with sincere faith and real work for a better, more humane Hungary are the ones being attacked,

wrote Martin Nemeth, the defeated candidate for the Sarvar district, on Facebook, describing the Tisza primary and the party leadership that conducted it.

The words of the left-wing politician confirmed the accusations previously made against the primary: in his post he essentially wrote that the vote was neither democratic nor fair. Nemeth has filed a complaint over what happened and promised further "consequences."

The case has grown into a national scandal, but the conflict in Sarvar is only the tip of the iceberg. Ellenpont’s summary shows that several constituencies saw tensions erupt between Tisza politicians and the activists supporting them after the primary. In multiple cases, the defeated candidates felt that the leadership had decided the winners in advance, and there were instances when candidates used harsh words to describe one another.

It is striking that in a significant number of constituencies, it was not the enthusiastic local activists who had been part of the Tisza Island work from the beginning who ended up winning, but last-minute entrants with strong political backing.

This strengthens the suspicion that the party elite selected the winners ahead of time. The highly orchestrated casting created deep fractures between the leadership and the activists, generating widespread tension inside the opposition party.

Arguments Descend Into Personal Attacks

Perhaps the biggest conflict emerged in the Szentes district: the two candidates, winner Bence Barkanyi and loser Krisztina Pager, openly clashed after the casting. Throughout the campaign they worked against one another, but the explosion came when Barkanyi called his opponent an agent of the governing party.

Now we have beaten a Fidesz supporter, and I hope we will beat another one in April,

he stated arrogantly after his victory.

Pager brushed aside her opponent’s personal insult with a brief remark, writing only that "no matter how strong the headwind may be," she would continue her work. However, under her post emotions ran high, with many commenters reacting angrily. 

How to spit in each other's face  – the game of Szentes, shameful

wrote one commenter, which the politician rewarded with a sad-face reaction.

Photo: Facebook

Another commenter accused Barkanyi of being unsportsmanlike, adding that the remark he made in his euphoria revealed his true character.

Anyone who tries to rise by insulting others only proves his own weakness,

the commenter added. Pager reacted with a heart.

But perhaps the strongest comment came from a man who argued that Barkanyi should be recalled because, in his view, the candidate no longer trusts Tisza.

Photo: Facebook

Irregularities Around the Voting

There were also serious aftershocks in the Gyula constituency. "I would be lying if I said I was not disappointed after Friday’s news. It was extremely close, the result was decided by a few votes. If I had not been sitting at the education science conference on Thursday, during the final push, could it have gone differently? wrote Anett Pasztor on Facebook, after losing to her opponent, Zsolt Raki.

Commenters encouraged Pasztor while criticizing Raki. One person complained that the much older candidate had been declared the winner:

I am very, very sorry… You were very likable… I do not understand how this mustached man fits the youthful image of Tisza.

The tension between the two politicians is shown by the fact that Pasztor 'liked' this personal remark.

Photo: Facebook

A different type of problem emerged in Satoraljaujhely and the surrounding area. Several people reported electoral irregularities or at least central technical failures. Losing candidate, Gabor Ganoczi, also appeared to agree with these claims, judging by his online interactions.

One supporter of the Satoraljaujhely candidate reported that, for mysterious reasons, at least six family members had been unable to vote. Instead of denying it, Ganoczi amplified the claim publicly, writing: “Unfortunately many such reports came in, especially on the 27th.” (the last day of voting — ed.)

"I also wanted to vote for you, but not even the confirmation email arrived, and not for my husband either. How many such votes did you miss out on, and why? I am sorry you did not win," wrote another commenter, to which the Tisza candidate responded with a like.

Others complained that they were only able to vote after several attempts.

"There were many such votes! I opened several pages before I managed to register," wrote one person, posting a screenshot as proof.

Fotó: Facebook

 

 

Voices of Disappointment

There was also conflict in the Berettyoujfalu district. Many expected Zsanett Nagy,  a longtime, highly active member of the local Tisza Island,— to win. Instead, the victory went to Petra Kovacs, an economist. On Nagy’s social media page many expressed disappointment, criticizing her rival, Petra Kovacs.

You were the very first person I looked up. But I think in the end this is much better for you… worse for the district,

lamented one commenter, rewarded with a heart from Nagy.

There was also a collective outcry under the post-election message of Csaba Sos, the defeated candidate from Hajduboszormeny. One commenter even argued that the schedule of candidate selection itself had been unfair.

Another comment bluntly stated that there was nothing surprising about Sos’ defeat, since 

the winner was already chosen before the vote.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party (Photo: Krisztian Mate)

 

