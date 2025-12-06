Scandal Explodes Around Tisza, Primaries May Have Been Rigged

Tisza activists are berating each other after several candidates felt that the outcome of the primary was unfair, Ellenpont reported. The investigative portal explained that the root of the tensions tearing through the left-wing party is that in many places, it was not the longtime local Tisza Island activists who won, but candidates linked to the party leadership sent in later.

Growing dissatisfaction is surrounding the Tisza Party (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

Several people wrote that the party leadership had decided in advance who was supposed to win, just as Ellenpont had previously reported, the entire process was a farce, a comedy.

This is the opportunistic attempt of a group clawing for positions […] The activists who fight locally with sincere faith and real work for a better, more humane Hungary are the ones being attacked,

wrote Martin Nemeth, the defeated candidate for the Sarvar district, on Facebook, describing the Tisza primary and the party leadership that conducted it.

The words of the left-wing politician confirmed the accusations previously made against the primary: in his post he essentially wrote that the vote was neither democratic nor fair. Nemeth has filed a complaint over what happened and promised further "consequences."

The case has grown into a national scandal, but the conflict in Sarvar is only the tip of the iceberg. Ellenpont’s summary shows that several constituencies saw tensions erupt between Tisza politicians and the activists supporting them after the primary. In multiple cases, the defeated candidates felt that the leadership had decided the winners in advance, and there were instances when candidates used harsh words to describe one another.

It is striking that in a significant number of constituencies, it was not the enthusiastic local activists who had been part of the Tisza Island work from the beginning who ended up winning, but last-minute entrants with strong political backing.

This strengthens the suspicion that the party elite selected the winners ahead of time. The highly orchestrated casting created deep fractures between the leadership and the activists, generating widespread tension inside the opposition party.