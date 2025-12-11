PM Orban: There Will Be a 14th-Month Pension

"There will be a 14th month pension," Viktor Orban stated on his social media page. The Prime Minister added, "No one can stop this now."

The Prime Minister pointed out that

the first installment will arrive in February 2026.

As reported by Magyar Nemzet, at its extraordinary session on Wednesday, parliament voted to introduce a 14th-month payment for senior citizens. The 14th-month pension will be incorporated into the pension system in a manner similar to the earlier reinstatement of the 13th-month pension, meaning the benefit will increase each year with an additional one week payment until 2029.

Next year, the first one-week installment will mean an average extra 65,000 forints for the elderly.

The Tisza Party would apply the leftist-liberal recipe to the pension system as well, fully exposing pension savings to the profit-driven ambitions of private insurance companies.

