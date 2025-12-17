UkrajnaENSZNew YorkberuházásSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: Everything Will Be Revealed by Thursday + Video

Intensive talks are coming in the United States: consultations in New York, the announcement of three investments in Hungary, and action at the United Nations to promote peace in Ukraine, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in his latest video.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 17. 12:34
Intensive talks are coming in the United States, Hungary's foreign minister said (Photo: AFP)
Nights in the air, days in the meeting rooms, Peter Szijjarto wrote alongside the video.

Szijjártó Péter új videójában arról beszélt, hogy intenzív amerikai tárgyalások várnak rájuk
The minister explained:

Once again, we are leaving at night and returning at night, with New York in between, so by Thursday morning we will be back home. Tomorrow, if all goes well, we will be able to announce investments by three American companies in Hungary, in addition to making efforts at the UN to promote peace in Ukraine.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

