PM Orban: Flames of Corruption Consume Brussels + Video

“Those who have power act; those who don’t simply talk. The Russians and the Americans are negotiating, making deals. The Europeans, meanwhile, are left out and just chatter,” PM Orban said on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary! program. According to the prime minister, we are living through a dangerous moment—just as we have been for the past four years, though there have been different phases. In the next few days, he said, it will become clear whether the war will move closer to Europe or whether the flames of conflict will be turned down.

If the Russian–American talks succeed, the temperature will go down. We won’t be out of the water, but the risk will be smaller. If the Europeans get their way, the war will move closer to us and the threat will grow,

Viktor Orban warned.

A Crucial Meeting in Belgium

Mr. Orban indicated that today a key meeting will take place in Belgium. The German chancellor will attend, and perhaps even the president of the European Commission. Their goal, he said, is to pressure the Belgium's president to seize Russian assets and use them to finance the war—keeping the fighting going on the battlefield. If Belgium resists, Europe’s leaders will be forced to admit that there is no money and that they must back the Americans.

Belgium, he explained, is in a unique position because the frozen Russian assets are held there. Wealthy countries tend to keep their foreign currency reserves abroad, and Russia did the same—reserves that now sit frozen.

This has never happened before. And EU leaders are misleading Europeans by claiming the war isn't costing them a penny because it will all be covered from Russian assets. Now it’s becoming clear that the Belgians aren’t willing to bear the risk. If they were to go along with the plan and lose in an international court, they’d be bankrupted,

PM Orban explained.

Speaking about the Ukrainian corruption scandal, the prime minister added that “the flames of corruption are burning in Brussels as well.”

“The Belgian MEP responsible for rule of law—who for years has used me as a door mat and has constantly been attacking Hungary—is now facing corruption charges. The European Union and its Parliament are drowning in corruption,” he remarked.