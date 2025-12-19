PM Orban: Only a National Government Can Guarantee Peace and Ensure That No Hungarian Money Goes to Ukraine

"We are coming out of a very long and strenuous night. We have managed to avert the immediate danger of war. We did not allow Europe to issue a declaration of war against Russia by using Russian assets," Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page.

The immediate danger of war has been averted, Viktor Orban says (Photo: AFP)

Hungary's Prime Minister stated that

this plan would have plunged Europe into war and imposed a burden of hundreds of billions of forints on Hungary. We have managed to protect Hungarian families from this.

At the same time, 24 member states decided to provide Ukraine with a war loan over the next two years. If the Ukrainians are unable to bay back the loan, these European countries will have to cover the repayment themselves.

The V3 cooperation has relaunched: Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have decided that we will not board this train. By the decision, we have spared our children and grandchildren from the burden of this enormous, ninety billion euro loan. Hungary’s share of the war loan would have amounted to more than four hundred billion forints,

PM Orban said. He emphasized that the bad news is that preparations for war are visibly continuing in Brussels. Hungary remains the voice of peace in Europe and will not allow Hungarian taxpayers’ money to be used for financing Ukraine.

Only a national government can guarantee peace and ensure that Hungarians' money is not sent to Ukraine. If there is a Brussels-backed government in Hungary, they will take the country into war and spend all money on supporting Ukraine. We cannot allow this to happen,

Viktor Orban concluded.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press following the summit of EU member states in Brussels in the early hours of December 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)