PM Orban Reveals What to Expect in December

"It was a tough November. Mothers with three children received their salary exempt from personal income tax, we hammered out the details of the 14th-month pension, expanded the fixed 3 percent Home Start housing program,

we held key negotiations in Washington and then in Moscow, and the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its final phase,

Viktor Orban summarized the past month’s developments in his Monday morning Facebook post. The Prime Minister stressed that December will not be any easier. What needed to be negotiated in the U.S. and in Russia has been negotiated, but Brussels is once again out of sync.

Viktor Orban most recently held talks on peace in Moscow (Photo: Alexander Nemenov)

With the American-Russian agreement drawing closer, Brussels’ war plan has shifted into a higher gear.

While peace is within arm’s reach, they want to further sanction Russian gas and oil and continue financing the war

PM Orban warned. The Prime Minister said they will need all their knowledge and experience if they want to prevent Hungarian taxpayers’ money from ending up in Ukraine. "In December, we will stand firm, and we will stand up for peace and for the interests of the Hungarian people. What we achieved in Washington and Moscow, we will have to fight for in Brussels as well," Viktor Orban concluded.