PM Orban: Tisza’s Economic Plan Is a Thoroughly Left-Wing Austerity Package

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban says this is something worth fighting.

2025. 12. 05. 12:57
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Sandor Csudai)
“Whenever I hear about the Tisza Party's economic program, I’m reminded of that old Hungarian joke about the Soviet refrigerator factory worker who, no matter how he assembled the stolen parts, always ended up with a tank,” PM Orban wrote on his social media page. He added that left-wing bankers, left-wing economists, and left-wing financial experts—no matter how they piece together their ideas—always end up with an austerity package.

The Hungarian prime minister stressed:

Tisza’s economic plan is a thoroughly left-wing austerity package: a progressive tax amounting to radical tax hikes, new burdens on businesses, and the privatization of pensions and healthcare.

"This is worth fighting. It’s a good challenge—and we will take it on,” 

he posted, referring to the upcoming elections.

 

