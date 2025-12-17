PM Orban to Discuss Crucial Issues at EU Summit

On his way to Brussels, Viktor Orban held an in-flight briefing, the political analyst reported. Daniel Deak disclosed that Viktor Orban asked the Russian President in a letter what response Russia would make if the EU were to unblock frozen Russian assets, and whether Russia would take into account how individual countries voted on the matter. Hungary's Prime Minister received a response stating that Russia would take powerful countermeasures, but would also consider how each country voted at the EU summit. Viktor Orban made it clear that he does not support this step, as he considers it an escalation to a new level.

The Prime Minister said that he will have a packed schedule in Brussels. Despite the numerous items on the agenda, he said the end of the week will be dominated by a single issue: war and peace. Speaking on the topic of the EU summit attended by the leaders of EU member states in the Belgian capital, Viktor Orban noted that the meeting will also cover the next seven-year budget, migration, and the Middle East, but all of these otherwise important topics will be overshadowed by the question of war and peace.

Approaching the issue from the perspective of supporting Ukraine, we must discuss whether we should provide support, and if so, how much and in what form, from military to financial, considering all possible forms,

the Prime Minister said, noting that this will be the central issue in the period ahead. He explained that the pro-war camp wants to provide support to Ukraine, while those who do not want to do so argue that we should not make any decisions now, but wait for the outcome of the U.S.-Russia negotiations.

For us, the pro-peace side, all we need to say is that we support the American peace efforts, and until then we should not make any strategic decisions, because that would only reduce the chances of success of the American negotiations,

Viktor Orban stressed, adding that in the coming days there will be a clash between pro-war and pro-peace forces.

The issues to be discussed include whether we should support Ukraine, what should be done with frozen Russian assets, if that does not work, what other financial support should be provided, what this means for future generations, what the scale should be, and how we should relate to the American peace plan,

PM Orban listed, noting that this is roughly the bouquet from which everyone will pick the strands they consider most important.