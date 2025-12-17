Rendkívüli

PM Orban to Discuss Crucial Issues at EU Summit

While traveling to Brussels, Viktor Orban revealed that he requested information in a letter from the Russian President about what countermeasures Russia would take if the European Union were to seize frozen Russian assets, Daniel Deak, lead analyst at the 21st Century Institute, posted on his social media page, sharing further details about Viktor Orban’s in-flight briefing.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 17. 14:04
Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds an in-flight briefing
Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds an in-flight briefing
On his way to Brussels, Viktor Orban held an in-flight briefing, the political analyst reported. Daniel Deak disclosed that Viktor Orban asked the Russian President in a letter what response Russia would make if the EU were to unblock frozen Russian assets, and whether Russia would take into account how individual countries voted on the matter. Hungary's Prime Minister received a response stating that Russia would take powerful countermeasures, but would also consider how each country voted at the EU summit. Viktor Orban made it clear that he does not support this step, as he considers it an escalation to a new level.

The Prime Minister said that he will have a packed schedule in Brussels. Despite the numerous items on the agenda, he said the end of the week will be dominated by a single issue: war and peace. Speaking on the topic of the EU summit attended by the leaders of EU member states in the Belgian capital, Viktor Orban noted that the meeting will also cover the next seven-year budget, migration, and the Middle East, but all of these otherwise important topics will be overshadowed by the question of war and peace.

Approaching the issue from the perspective of supporting Ukraine, we must discuss whether we should provide support, and if so, how much and in what form, from military to financial, considering all possible forms,

the Prime Minister said, noting that this will be the central issue in the period ahead. He explained that the pro-war camp wants to provide support to Ukraine, while those who do not want to do so argue that we should not make any decisions now, but wait for the outcome of the U.S.-Russia negotiations.

For us, the pro-peace side, all we need to say is that we support the American peace efforts, and until then we should not make any strategic decisions, because that would only reduce the chances of success of the American negotiations,

Viktor Orban stressed, adding that in the coming days there will be a clash between pro-war and pro-peace forces.

The issues to be discussed include whether we should support Ukraine, what should be done with frozen Russian assets, if that does not work, what other financial support should be provided, what this means for future generations, what the scale should be, and how we should relate to the American peace plan,

PM Orban listed, noting that this is roughly the bouquet from which everyone will pick the strands they consider most important.

On the issue of frozen Russian assets, the Prime Minister said that until now the European Council had made unanimous decisions every six months on maintaining the freeze, allowing Hungary to express its position. However, this regime was unlawfully changed, extending the freeze indefinitely and facilitating a decision without unanimity. "So far Hungary has had a veto, but we have now been stripped of that right," PM Orban said, adding that "this is an open violation and we will take legal steps."

He pointed out that 

concerning the Russian assets a unanimous decision is still required, unless they commit another open violation and declare that this decision also needs a two-thirds majority under the same clause.

Hungary's Prime Minister took the view that Brussels is marching towards a new kind of bureaucratic dictatorship in which nation states' rights are simply removed by some agency of the European Commission or the European Council.

Viktor Orban emphasized that

Hungary is in the process of finding allies, countries that think that confiscating Russian assets and giving them to Ukraine is no other than an open declaration of war.

He added that this cannot be interpreted in any other way than as a declaration of war, and "in my opinion, the Russians will interpret it in the same way, and the only question is what countermeasures they will take."

The Prime Minister also recalled that a few weeks ago he wrote a letter to Russia's President and asked him whether, there would be retaliatory steps if the EU were to take the frozen Russian assets, and whether, in taking those steps, the Russians would take into account how each country voted on this decision. I received a reply stating that, "using all instruments of international law, there would be powerful countermeasures, and that they would take into account how each EU member state positioned itself on this issue," he said.

We Hungarians have protected ourselves against economic countermeasures, PM Oran underlined.

"Hungary will not support the confiscation of the foreign exchange reserves, including frozen foreign exchange reserves, of any country, not only Russia, but any country," he insisted. He also said that Hungary had been loyal to the EU concerning the Russian assets and nothing justifies that Hungary should now suffer curbing of its rights. 
Answering another question related to frozen assets, PM Orban said his Belgian counterpart was in a very difficult situation because the EU wants to make Belgium commit the act of confiscation while the Belgians do not agree with the act, not even in principle.

In addition, Belgium will pay the price because if the Belgian company handling the Russian assets is shaken it could destroy the whole Belgian economy. He also added that the company in question had assets amounting to 16 billion euros in Russia, therefore retaliation could primarily impact them. The Prime Minister also said that it is impossible to understand Germany's position on this issue, concerning the war and sanctions. Cooperation with the Germans is simply not possible, because they are on an unpredictable path and are drifting step by step into the war.

Germany is very close to becoming a leading actor in a war between Europe and Russia,

he said, adding that in his experience, everyone feels that the war is far away and is mainly a financial issue, but this is not true. The reality is that the European Union is actually preparing for war. He noted that thinking is already underway about how the declining German industry could rise again through developments in the defense industry.

During the flight, the Prime Minister said that a busy agenda awaits him in Brussels, Fanni Lajko,  analyst at the Center for Fundamental Rights, reported.

Crucial issues are on the table. Essentially, a clash between war and peace will take place. The question is whether we support Ukraine, what should happen to frozen Russian assets, or what other financial support Ukraine should receive. Hungary stands on the side of peace, we are waiting for the results of the U.S.-Russia peace talks, and this is what Brussels should support as well,

Fanni Lajko emphasized.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban holds an in-flight briefing (Source: Facebook)

