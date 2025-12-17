brüsszelminiszterelnökháborúorbán viktor
PM Orban: Two Paths Lie Before Hungary

Brussels' path means war, migration, and the Tisza Party's austerity package. By contrast, the Hungarian path means peace and security, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said before departing for Brussels.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 12. 17. 10:26
Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary (Photo: AFP)
The pace and the situation are intensifying. Today, first consultations with constituency presidents, then departure for Brussels. Two paths lie before Hungary, Viktor Orban posted in the Fighters' Club.

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök beszédet mond a Vállalkozók és Munkáltatók Országos Szövetségének (VOSZ) év végi üzleti eseményén, a Magyar Vállalkozók Napja rendezvényen a Müpában 2025. december 5-én (Fotó: MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Kaiser Ákos)
In the photo released by the Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication,  Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the year-end business event of the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers (VOSZ), the Hungarian Entrepreneurs’ Day, at Mupa on December 5, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM's General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

Hungary's Prime Minister stated that

Brussels' path means war, migration, and the Tisza Party's austerity package. By contrast, the Hungarian path means peace and security, and that Hungarians’ money stays with Hungarians and won't go to Ukraine.

This is the choice that must be made, he added.

Brussels and pro-war politicians have deceived people. They said the war in Ukraine would cost them nothing. But the truth is that the war is expensive. Very expensive, Viktor Orban said.

That is why they want to seize frozen Russian assets, and that is why they want to take out joint loans. If they fail, pro-war governments could easily fall. If they succeed, even our grandchildren will be paying the price of the war. We must stay out of this,

the Prime Minister emphasized, adding that the situation is made even more serious by the fact that the seizure of Russian assets is tantamount to a declaration of war.

Trump wants to use this money to create peace, Brussels wants to use it to continue the war. There is no question where we stand: with Trump and with peace. Meanwhile, the Tisza Party compares Hungarians to pigs standing before slaughter. If the Tisza comes, the knife comes with it, in the form of taxes and an austerity package. We cannot allow this to happen,

Viktor Orban added in the Fighters' Club.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the year-end business event of the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers (VOSZ), the Hungarian Entrepreneurs’ Day, at Mupa on December 5, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Robert Hegedus)

