Tibor Kapu Reveals to Viktor Orban the Childhood Dream That Never Came True + Video

Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Tibor Kapu, Hungary’s second astronaut, and spoke with him at the Mandiner Gala. Before the event, however, the astronaut surprised the Prime Minister with a gift, which Orban showed in a video posted on his social media page. In the video, Tibor Kapu explains that he had never flown in a fighter jet, although he always wanted to, because that had been his childhood dream. When Viktor Orban asked what happened, the astronaut revealed that his father convinced him to take a different path: since engineering had worked out well for his father, he encouraged his son to become a mechanical engineer instead. Kapu added that he might have had a chance to train as a fighter pilot in Nyiregyhaza, but ultimately that opportunity never materialized.

Viktor Orban now has a Hungarian flag that has been to space (Photo: Facebook)

The astronaut surprised Viktor Orban with two gifts, both of which came from space.

One of the gifts was a Hunor commemorative coin that had traveled to outer space with Tibor Kapu, an item so rare that Hungarians jokingly say it wasn’t just 'seen by birds' but 'seen by ET.'

The reverse side of the coin bears a certification confirming that it truly went to space, complete with the signature of the mission commander. The second gift was one of the extremely rare Hungarian flags that Tibor Kapu took with him to space—very few Hungarian flags have ever returned from orbit. He added that he personally ironed the flag so it would not look as wrinkled as it had in earlier photos, and this item also comes with documentation verifying its authenticity. "So if my grandchildren ask one day, can I tell them this is the real thing?" Viktor Orban asked. Tibor Kapu replied: "Exactly."