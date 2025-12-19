Viktor Orban Triumphs in Brussels

Viktor Orban had to stand his ground at the EU summit until three in the morning, and perseverance paid off: the dangerous plan of Ursula von der Leyen and her colleagues failed, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic acted in unison, and 24 countries will provide Ukraine with a war loan, Deak Daniel wrote in his quick analysis.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to reporters following the summit of EU member states in Brussels in the early hours of December 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

The political scientist highlighted that the European Commission, together with several Western European leaders, planned to provide money to Ukraine by using the 210 billion euros worth of frozen Russian assets, which would have been an escalatory move. Viktor Orban himself described this move as a declaration of war against Russia.

This plan was completely derailed, and the Belgian Prime Minister was Viktor Orban's important partner in this effort.

Another plan of Ursula von der Leyen and her allies would have been joint EU borrowing, under which Hungary would also have been required to send money to Ukraine. Viktor Orban made it clear before the EU summit that this was out of the question, and as long as Hungary is governed by a national government rather than a Tisza-style puppet government installed by Brussels, Hungarian money will not go to Ukraine to finance the war.

Daniel Deak explained that, in a much more modest move than originally planned, 24 EU countries will provide Ukraine with a total of ninety billion euro in war loans over the next two years, thereby to continuing to finance the war. If the bankrupt Ukrainians are unable to repay this amount, these European countries will have to cover the debt themselves. Brussels has therefore achieved nothing more than continuing to finance Ukraine and European war preparations.

Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic coordinated their actions, with Viktor Orban holding separate consultations with Robert Fico and Andrej Babis during the break at the EU summit. As a result, these three countries will not participate in the war loan: neither Hungarian, nor Slovak, nor Czech money will go to Ukraine to continue the war.

The V3 cooperation means a new and strong alliance.

The international press also evaluates the EU summit as a clear Hungarian success, noting that Viktor Orban represented Hungarian national interests for 15 hours and was able to thwart Ursula von der Leyen's extremely dangerous plans. Among the member state leaders, international outlets also highlight German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who, like Ursula von der Leyen, suffered a serious loss of face at the EU summit.