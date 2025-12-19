európai bizottságursula von der leyenorbán viktor
magyar

Viktor Orban Triumphs in Brussels

According to a rapid analysis by Deak Daniel, Hungary's Prime Minister achieved a huge success at the EU summit in Brussels. Viktor Orban triumphed, while Ursula and her colleagues suffered a humiliating defeat, wrote the political analyst.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 12. 19. 11:38
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press following the summit of EU member states in Brussels in the early hours of December 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press following the summit of EU member states in Brussels in the early hours of December 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban had to stand his ground at the EU summit until three in the morning, and perseverance paid off: the dangerous plan of Ursula von der Leyen and her colleagues failed, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic acted in unison, and 24 countries will provide Ukraine with a war loan, Deak Daniel wrote in his quick analysis.

A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b) nyilatkozik a sajtó képviselőinek az uniós tagállamok csúcstalálkozója után Brüsszelben 2025. december 19-én hajnalban. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to reporters following the summit of EU member states in Brussels in the early hours of December 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

The political scientist highlighted that the European Commission, together with several Western European leaders, planned to provide money to Ukraine by using the 210 billion euros worth of frozen Russian assets, which would have been an escalatory move. Viktor Orban himself described this move as a declaration of war against Russia.

This plan was completely derailed, and the Belgian Prime Minister was Viktor Orban's important partner in this effort.

Another plan of Ursula von der Leyen and her allies would have been joint EU borrowing, under which Hungary would also have been required to send money to Ukraine. Viktor Orban made it clear before the EU summit that this was out of the question, and as long as Hungary is governed by a national government rather than a Tisza-style puppet government installed by Brussels, Hungarian money will not go to Ukraine to finance the war.

Daniel Deak explained that, in a much more modest move than originally planned, 24 EU countries will provide Ukraine with a total of ninety billion euro in war loans over the next two years, thereby to continuing to finance the war. If the bankrupt Ukrainians are unable to repay this amount, these European countries will have to cover the debt themselves. Brussels has therefore achieved nothing more than continuing to finance Ukraine and European war preparations.

Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic coordinated their actions, with Viktor Orban holding separate consultations with Robert Fico and Andrej Babis during the break at the EU summit. As a result, these three countries will not participate in the war loan: neither Hungarian, nor Slovak, nor Czech money will go to Ukraine to continue the war.

The V3 cooperation means a new and strong alliance.

The international press also evaluates the EU summit as a clear Hungarian success, noting that Viktor Orban represented Hungarian national interests for 15 hours and was able to thwart Ursula von der Leyen's extremely dangerous plans. Among the member state leaders, international outlets also highlight German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who, like Ursula von der Leyen, suffered a serious loss of face at the EU summit.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to reporters following the summit of EU member states in Brussels in the early hours of December 19, 2025 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Földi László
idezojelekkarácsony

Karácsonyi esély az újragondolásra

Földi László avatarja

Ha tudunk hinni benne, nagyon egyszerűvé válhat az alagútból a fényre kivezető út.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.