When There Is Peace, Everything Else Is Possible

Hungary’s prime minister needs to demonstrate that, despite the wave of crazed hostility directed at him, the country stands firmly behind him.

2025. 12. 07. 17:25
Alexandra Szentkiralyi (MTI / Tamas Purger)
“Enormous pressure is bearing down on Hungary today, which is why we must show that we, Hungarians, stand on the side of peace,” Alexandra Szentkiralyi declared in a video post on social media.

Anti-war rally in Kecskemet (Source: Facebook)

The Fidesz group leader in the Budapest City Assembly delivered her remarks at the anti-war rally in Kecskemet:

We don’t want our sons sent to war, and we don’t want Brussels to force Hungary into a joint EU loan that would end up spending Hungarian taxpayers’ money on financing Ukraine!

Szentkiralyi emphasized, reminding attendees that we have already seen where the money sent to Ukraine has gone—“just think: golden toilets.”

“That is precisely why it is so important for as many of us as possible to stand up for peace. When there is peace, there is growth, stability, and security—when there is peace, there's everything,” the assembly woman stressed.

As previously reported, Kecskemet hosted the third anti-war rally of the Digital Civic Circles (DPK). 

Like the packed events in Gyor and Nyiregyhaza, the keynote speaker was once again Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Kecskemet DPK event also marked the revival of the show Apukam vilaga (my father’s world) after 27 years, with show host Jeno Csiszar interviewing the prime minister.

Cover photo: Alexandra Szentkiralyi (MTI / Tamas Purger)


