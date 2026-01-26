EU Membership for Ukraine in 2027 Means Europe Deep in War Within a Year + Video

Ahead of the anti-war mass rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Kaposvar, left-wing Partizan journalist Marton Gulyas questioned Tamas Menczer about Hungary’s role in the Board of Peace. The communications director of Fidesz delivered a sharp rebuttal to what he described as a claim wrapped in a disingenuous question.
In his response, Tamas Menczer stated unequivocally that U.S. President Donald Trump represents the only real hope for peace. He added that if the American leader were to fail—and if Brussels were to admit Ukraine into the European Union in 2027—then "Europe would be neck-deep in war within twelve months".
We choose peace. Our opponents at home and in Brussels choose war. That is the choice voters will face on April 12,
Menczer concluded.
