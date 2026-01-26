Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Bekéretjük az ukrán nagykövetet

ukrajnadonald trumpfidesz
magyar

EU Membership for Ukraine in 2027 Means Europe Deep in War Within a Year + Video

Fidesz chooses peace—making it the only safe choice, said Tamas Menczer.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 26. 18:28
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Ahead of the anti-war mass rally organized by the Digital Civic Circles (DPK) in Kaposvar, left-wing Partizan journalist Marton Gulyas questioned Tamas Menczer about Hungary’s role in the Board of Peace. The communications director of Fidesz delivered a sharp rebuttal to what he described as a claim wrapped in a disingenuous question.

Davos, 2026. január 22. A Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b) és Donald Trump amerikai elnök az elnök kezdeményezésére életre hívott Béketanács alapító okiratának aláírásán Davosban 2026. január 22-én. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/Fischer Zoltán
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen signing the founding charter of the Board of Peace—an initiative launched at the president’s behest—in Davos on January 22, 2026 (MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)

In his response, Tamas Menczer stated unequivocally that U.S. President Donald Trump represents the only real hope for peace. He added that if the American leader were to fail—and if Brussels were to admit Ukraine into the European Union in 2027—then "Europe would be neck-deep in war within twelve months".

We choose peace. Our opponents at home and in Brussels choose war. That is the choice voters will face on April 12,

Menczer concluded.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer gives an interview to journalist Marton Gulyas (Source: Facebook)


További játékainkhoz kattintson ide!

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekmagyarország

Egyszerűen vérlázító!

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

És persze a háttérben ott dörzsölgeti mocskos mancsait a két főgazember: Ursula von den Leyen és Manfred Weber.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu