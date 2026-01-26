FM Hungary: Election Stakes Are Hungary or Ukraine

As a guest on Monday's Hour of Truth program, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto talked about the national petition, the details of which were also discussed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the anti-war rally in Kaposvar.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Photo: AFP

A qualitatively new phase began over the weekend in preparations for the Hungarian election, as Ukraine, openly and shamelessly abandoning every remaining diplomatic restraint, launched a crude intervention in Hungary’s domestic political process,

“We always knew that the outcome of the election mattered to the Ukrainians,” he said. “Because if a sovereign pro-nation government remains in place, they will not become members of the European Union, they will not be able to drag Hungary into the war, and they will not be able to take Hungarian money to finance the operation of Ukraine’s corrupt regime.”

By contrast, he argued, if the Tisza Party were to win the parliamentary election as “Brussels’ party,” Ukraine would be given a clear path into the European Union.

Szijjarto pointed out that

the Tisza Party had polled its own members and supporters, who overwhelmingly back Ukraine’s EU accession.

“The Ukrainians know that if the Tisza Party comes to power, its leaders will say yes to everything Brussels demands, including handing over Hungarian money to finance Ukraine,” he said.

Szijjarto cited figures discussed in Brussels:

They said €800 billion to fund the Ukrainian state and an additional €700 billion for military spending—€1.5 trillion in total.

Tisza Stands by Ukraine

“The Ukrainians understand perfectly well that the outcome of Hungary’s parliamentary election is decisive for them,” Szijjarto said. “If Fidesz wins and the national-minded government remains, Ukraine cannot enter the EU, cannot pull Hungary into the war, and cannot take Hungarian money. If the Tisza Party wins, Ukraine can join the EU, Hungarians can be dragged into the war, and Hungarian funds can be sent to Ukraine.”

This is the stake of the election—both from Ukraine’s perspective and from Hungary’s,” he added. “Based on this new situation, the choice is Hungary or Ukraine.

Szijjarto went on to claim that President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s foreign minister had effectively “announced their candidacy” in the Hungarian election under the Tisza banner, alleging the creation of a Kyiv branch of the Tisza Party and warning that no tactic would be off-limits over the next two and a half months to influence the vote.