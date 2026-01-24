Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: A végén mindannyian magyarok vagyunk + videó

BőnyóvodaSzijjártó Péter
magyar

"Hungarians’ Money Should Be Spent Not on Ukraine, but on Hungarian Children"

Hungarians’ money should be spent not on Ukraine, but on Hungarian children, because Hungary’s future is built on them, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto on Friday in Bony, north-western Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 24. 12:20
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, delivers a speech at the the foundation stone laying ceremony for the expansion of the local kindergarten in Bony (Photo: MTI/Istvan Filep)
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, delivers a speech at the the foundation stone laying ceremony for the expansion of the local kindergarten in Bony (Photo: MTI/Istvan Filep)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungary’s future lies in families and is built on children, Peter Szijjarto said at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the expansion of the local kindergarten in Bony. He highlighted that despite the difficulties of recent years, Hungary has rolled out a world champion family support system.

Even in this extremely difficult period, we have insisted that the decision to have children must not put anyone at a disadvantage compared to those who have not made that decision,

he said. It is not an exaggeration to say that his foreign counterparts listen with mouths agape when he speaks about the Hungarian government’s family support measures, he added.

Nowhere else in the world is there a personal income tax exemption for mothers with multiple children for their entire lives. Nowhere else in the world is there a prenatal loan. Nowhere else in the world is there a family tax relief like in Hungary, which we doubled at the beginning of the year. Nowhere else in the world is there a home-creation program like the one we launched in Hungary, and nowhere else in the world is there a system where a mother's previous gross income is converted into net income until her child is six months old,

he listed.

At the same time, Peter Szijjarto warned that in the current fragile situation, all achievements to date could easily be put at risk. "If the war taking place in our neighborhood, God forbid, escalates, or if in the future someone does not say no to financing the war, then we could lose everything," he said.

Therefore, in the interest of Hungarian families, we must continue a policy aimed at standing up for peace and saying no to war, and saying no to taking Hungarian people’s money out of the country and using it to operate another country,

he continued. "That's why we will say no to every proposal that would send Hungarian people’s money to Ukraine, because that money would be taken away from Hungarian families. This would entail the abolition of tax exemptions, home creation schemes, and tax allowances," he added.

Peter Szijjarto then also touched on the need to protect children and families from insane ideologies, which, he said, are being imposed on them from a very young age.

We will not allow sensitization in kindergartens, stuffing children's head with stories that begin with ‘the prince and the prince.’ We refuse to go against truths that are thousands of years old, such as that a person is born male or female, or that a family consists of a father, a mother, and children, where the mother is a woman and the father is a man. And we will not give in to any blackmail or any threats on this issue,

he insisted.

Finally, he highlighted that in recent years the number of kindergarten places has been increased from 370,000 to 390,000, and that within the framework of the Hungarian Village Program, special attention is being paid to kindergarten developments. "Here in Bony, 96 children attend kindergarten, and as a result of the fifty million forint support provided by the government, the expansion of the kindergarten will now begin. With this, we want to achieve that young people and families who live here will stay here, work here, and prosper here," he concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Kárpáti András
idezojelekmedián

Hann Endre esete Freuddal

Kárpáti András avatarja

A Medián vezetője saját magát leplezte le, hogy korábban a DK-nak is dolgoztak.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.