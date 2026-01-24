"Hungarians’ Money Should Be Spent Not on Ukraine, but on Hungarian Children"

Hungary’s future lies in families and is built on children, Peter Szijjarto said at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the expansion of the local kindergarten in Bony. He highlighted that despite the difficulties of recent years, Hungary has rolled out a world champion family support system.

Even in this extremely difficult period, we have insisted that the decision to have children must not put anyone at a disadvantage compared to those who have not made that decision,

he said. It is not an exaggeration to say that his foreign counterparts listen with mouths agape when he speaks about the Hungarian government’s family support measures, he added.

Nowhere else in the world is there a personal income tax exemption for mothers with multiple children for their entire lives. Nowhere else in the world is there a prenatal loan. Nowhere else in the world is there a family tax relief like in Hungary, which we doubled at the beginning of the year. Nowhere else in the world is there a home-creation program like the one we launched in Hungary, and nowhere else in the world is there a system where a mother's previous gross income is converted into net income until her child is six months old,

he listed.

At the same time, Peter Szijjarto warned that in the current fragile situation, all achievements to date could easily be put at risk. "If the war taking place in our neighborhood, God forbid, escalates, or if in the future someone does not say no to financing the war, then we could lose everything," he said.

Therefore, in the interest of Hungarian families, we must continue a policy aimed at standing up for peace and saying no to war, and saying no to taking Hungarian people’s money out of the country and using it to operate another country,

he continued. "That's why we will say no to every proposal that would send Hungarian people’s money to Ukraine, because that money would be taken away from Hungarian families. This would entail the abolition of tax exemptions, home creation schemes, and tax allowances," he added.