Hungary FM Draws a Line: No EU Membership for Ukraine Under Our Government

“Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha gave a long interview to a Ukrainian news outlet. The fact that Andriy Sybiha is not our friend, that he harbors hostility toward us, and that he attacks us is nothing new, so we can set that aside,” FM Szijjarto wrote on social media.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he found himself in agreement with his Ukrainian counterpart. Andriy Sybiha (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)

“There was one sentence in that interview with which we fully agree:”

Hungary is the only obstacle to Ukraine’s EU membership.

“That is absolutely true,” the Hungarian foreign minister confirmed. “As long as we are in government, Ukraine will certainly not become a member of the European Union. Ukrainian accession would import the war into the EU and drag us into their conflict. The money of European citizens—including Hungarians—would be siphoned off to Ukraine, our farmers would be ruined by substandard Ukrainian grain, and the Ukrainian mafia would treat Hungary as an open transit zone,” he said, listing his objections.

As long as we are in government, none of this can happen,

Szijjarto declared.

He added that if the Tisza Party were to come to power, they would immediately give Ukraine the green light for EU accession, pull Hungary into Ukraine’s war, and send Hungarian funds to Ukraine.

So it is easy to understand why the Ukrainians have a vested interest in a Tisza Party victory. On April 12, the question is therefore simple: peace or war? Hungary or Ukraine?

the Hungarian foreign minister concluded.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)