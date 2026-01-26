DPKOrbán ViktorHáborúellenes Gyűlés
Location Announced for Next Anti-War Rally

The nationwide series of anti-war rallies in Hungary will continue next Saturday, with Hatvan named as the next stop.

2026. 01. 26. 11:14
“Thank you, Kaposvar! Get ready, Hatvan!” Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on social media, revealing the location of the upcoming Digital Civic Circles (DPK) anti-war gathering. In a video message, the prime minister recalled the atmosphere of the Kaposvar rally, noting that many supporters wanted to shake his hand as he made his way to the stage, forcing him to stop several times along the route.

Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Zoltan Fischer

Speaking in Kaposvar, the capital of Somogy county, PM Orban highlighted several local developments. He recalled that Mayor Karoly Szita had previously called for 

better accessibility for the city, the upgrading of the local college to university status, and the preservation of a hospital—an institution Orban said the Tisza Party would downgrade, while Fidesz maintains that every county seat must have a strong health care center.

Turning to culture, the prime minister noted that the city’s theater has been renovated. On the economic front, he added that investments totaling 100 billion forints (over €261 million) have flowed into the city in recent years.

Cover photo: Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer

