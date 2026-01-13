BrüsszelPatrióták Európáértmigrációszabadkereskedelmi megállapodásMercosurSzijjártó Péter
Brussels Apparently Wants to Crush the Patriotic Forces + Video

Only the strengthening of the patriotic parties can offer hope for a more peaceful and better future for Europe, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in Budapest, on Monday. According to a ministry statement, in response to journalists’ questions, Mr. Szijjarto also underlined that in Poland, democracy and the rule of law are in crisis and at risk — as evidenced by the near-complete takeover of Poland's public broadcaster.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 01. 13. 15:26
FM Peter Szijjarto speaks at the Fidesz Congress at Budapest’s Hungexpo, on January 10, 2026 (Photo: MTI / Hegedus Robert)
At a joint press briefing with the head of Lithuania's Nemunas Hajnala party, Mr. Szijjarto thanked Remigijus Zemaitaitis for repeatedly standing with Hungary in international political debates, particularly when the government faced undeserved attacks or slander. He emphasized that a new era of global politics has begun, grounded in a major global patriotic revolution that started in Budapest and gained unstoppable momentum in Washington.

Szijjártó Péter: Egyedül a patrióta pártok erősödése jelenthet reményt Európa számára
FM Szijjarto: Only the strengthening of patriotic parties can offer hope for Europe. Photo: MTI

“In this new world order, Europe clearly cannot find its own place, and Brussels has completely isolated itself, causing the European Union to lose its decisive role in both global politics and the world economy,” he stressed.

Only a major European patriotic turnaround can change this. The good news is that this European patriotic shift has already begun. Patriotic parties are clearly gaining strength across Europe, winning elections, forming governments — and this phenomenon, the rise of patriotic parties, represents hope for a more peaceful and better future for Europe, 

– he continued. Mr. Szijjártó condemned what he called Brussels’ desire for war, saying “the two European nuclear powers have decided to send soldiers to Ukraine. Brussels is building a European war economy through sanctions, wants to bring in migrants, and seeks to impose a gender ideology on Europe that overturns the age-old laws of life,” he warned.

In contrast, we patriots want peace instead of war, negotiations instead of sending troops to Ukraine, security instead of migrants, and support for families instead of gender madness,

– he affirmed. He added that Brussels clearly aims to crush the patriotic forces because that is the only way it can drag all of Europe into war and flood the continent with migrants.

This is why they want to install a puppet government here in Hungary in April — one that is both pro-Brussels and pro-Ukraine,

– he said. The minister described it as bad news for liberals that the patriots will not allow themselves to be crushed.

We patriots unite against the Brussels war-oriented mainstream led by Weber and von der Leyen and are executing a patriotic turnaround in Europe that will deliver a safer, better future for the continent. It is also clear that the April elections in Hungary are a crucial element of this patriotic shift,

– he concluded.

 

Hungarian authorities have granted asylum to several individuals who would face political persecution in Poland, Mr. Szijjarto confirmed on Monday in Budapest. According to the ministry statement, in response to journalists’ questions, the minister said that democracy and the rule of law are in crisis in Poland, as evidenced by the near-total takeover of Polish public television.

Many face political persecution, and of course here in Hungary, anyone's request for asylum due to political persecution is carefully considered and evaluated, in line with existing Hungarian and EU regulations,

– he said, “Indeed, we have received such requests from Poland, and we approved several of them, granting asylum or refugee status to individuals facing political persecution.” He did not provide specific names, citing the vulnerable situation of those concerned. FM Szijjarto then went on to note that the Ukrainian government is requesting $800 billion over the next ten years to run the country.

The U.S. president has spoken clearly. Since being elected, America comes first. He does not give American taxpayers’ money away freely, so it is clear that Brussels, based on its war policy, wants to send this $800 billion to Ukraine,

– he emphasized.

A tárcavezető a METRANS beruházásának alapkőletételén vett részt decemberben Szegeden
FM Szijjarto also noted that the Tisza Party clearly sides with migration. Photo: AFP

“One thing is certain: they cannot count on Hungarian taxpayers’ money. As long as we govern, the money of Hungarian citizens will not be sent to Ukraine. We see the pressures: they have called on us to eliminate the 13th and 14th monthly pensions, abolish family benefits, raise taxes, and end utility cost reductions. Why? To send that money to Ukraine,” he added. “As long as we govern, none of this will happen. Clearly, that is also why they are trying to install their agents in our place, and why they want a government in Budapest that serves Brussels’ will without any criticism,” he continued.

FM Szijjarto also stressed that the Tisza Party is undeniably pro-migration, having voted for multiple European Parliament proposals aimed at accelerating migration.

“Resistance to migration is a daily struggle. Thanks to the border fence, the number of illegal migrants in Hungary today is zero. And if it depends on us, that will remain so in the future. But I want to emphasize: this is a daily fight. Every morning, the struggle must start anew to keep illegal migrants out of Hungary. We must also resist political, economic, legal, and physical pressures. This fight never ends — it must be restarted every day. And if a Brussels puppet government is installed in Budapest, illegal migrants will flood the country,” he concluded.

Regarding the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, he highlighted that it constitutes another attack on Hungarian and European farmers.

The European Commission shows blatant disregard for how European farmers live and make a living. This is both scandalous and outrageous, which is why we voted against it, together with the French, the Poles, and several other countries. We also expect the European Commission to listen to the voices of European citizens and farmers.

– he said.

 

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto speaking at the Fidesz congress at Budapest’s Hungexpo, January 10, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Hegedus Robert)

