Brussels Apparently Wants to Crush the Patriotic Forces + Video

At a joint press briefing with the head of Lithuania's Nemunas Hajnala party, Mr. Szijjarto thanked Remigijus Zemaitaitis for repeatedly standing with Hungary in international political debates, particularly when the government faced undeserved attacks or slander. He emphasized that a new era of global politics has begun, grounded in a major global patriotic revolution that started in Budapest and gained unstoppable momentum in Washington.

FM Szijjarto: Only the strengthening of patriotic parties can offer hope for Europe. Photo: MTI

“In this new world order, Europe clearly cannot find its own place, and Brussels has completely isolated itself, causing the European Union to lose its decisive role in both global politics and the world economy,” he stressed.

Only a major European patriotic turnaround can change this. The good news is that this European patriotic shift has already begun. Patriotic parties are clearly gaining strength across Europe, winning elections, forming governments — and this phenomenon, the rise of patriotic parties, represents hope for a more peaceful and better future for Europe,

– he continued. Mr. Szijjártó condemned what he called Brussels’ desire for war, saying “the two European nuclear powers have decided to send soldiers to Ukraine. Brussels is building a European war economy through sanctions, wants to bring in migrants, and seeks to impose a gender ideology on Europe that overturns the age-old laws of life,” he warned.

In contrast, we patriots want peace instead of war, negotiations instead of sending troops to Ukraine, security instead of migrants, and support for families instead of gender madness,

– he affirmed. He added that Brussels clearly aims to crush the patriotic forces because that is the only way it can drag all of Europe into war and flood the continent with migrants.

This is why they want to install a puppet government here in Hungary in April — one that is both pro-Brussels and pro-Ukraine,

– he said. The minister described it as bad news for liberals that the patriots will not allow themselves to be crushed.

We patriots unite against the Brussels war-oriented mainstream led by Weber and von der Leyen and are executing a patriotic turnaround in Europe that will deliver a safer, better future for the continent. It is also clear that the April elections in Hungary are a crucial element of this patriotic shift,

– he concluded.