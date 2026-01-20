PM Orban: The Truth Is Out, Now We Know Why Istvan Kapitany Was Sent

"The cat is out of the bag. On his first working day, the Tisza Party’s new economic policy chief announced that he would cut Hungary off from cheap Russian energy," Viktor Orban said on his social media page, adding that "now we know why Istvan Kapitany was sent: to carry out what was devised in Brussels."

As the Prime Minister put it,

"Since the outbreak of the war, we have been fighting to ensure that Hungary is not cut off from Russian energy resources. This is not a matter of taste or preference."

"We do this because this is Hungary’s cheapest and most important source of energy. If there is no Russian gas, there is no utility cost reduction. If there is no Russian oil, fuel prices will skyrocket. You can stammer about mysterious technical solutions, but these are facts," the Prime Minister stressed.