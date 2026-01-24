Peter Szijjarto: SICK Investment Creates Three Hundred New Jobs in Kunsziget

In his speech delivered at the SICK kft. project handover ceremony, Peter Szijjarto highlighted that the German-owned company manufacturing intelligent optical sensors has carried out an investment worth ten billion forints. As a result, a new factory and warehouse were built, increasing capacity by fifty percent. He added that the government supported the project with 1.6 billion forints, thereby contributing to the creation of three hundred jobs in the settlement in Gyor Moson Sopron County, western Hungary.

There are special things in this county. For example, what we see here. There is a settlement called Kunsziget, with roughly fifteen hundred residents. And there is a factory that produces for the global market in an absolutely competitive way, and thanks to this investment and future developments, more than one thousand people will be working here soon. And what is manufactured here can be found all over the world,

he said.

"The smart optical sensors made here can be found all over the world, from ocean-going ships to trams, self-driving tractors, industrial chimneys to airport baggage sensors," the minister said. Today, over 43,000 people are employed in the electronics industry in Hungary, and the government supported 185 major investments in the sector in the past decade, he added.

Peter Szijjarto also touched on the serious crises of the past decade and a half, welcoming the fact that despite these challenges, the past four years have been the most successful period in Hungary's economic history in terms of investments.

Never before have so many investments arrived in Hungary, never before have so many factories been built in Hungary, and never before have so many jobs been created as during these four years,

he remarked.

He further pointed out that Gyor Moson Sopron County increased its annual industrial output from 3,200 billion forints ten years ago to 5,700 billion forints, while unemployment fell to two percent. This is also due to the fact that during this period, 124 investments were implemented in the region with state support, with a total value of 810 billion forints.