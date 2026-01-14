Hungary FM: Three More Months to Push Through

“The election will take place on April 12. Three months left. We have to push through, and in the meantime do the same thing every single day that we have done for four years: protect Hungary from war and from migration. This is a daily task. Every morning we start with this and every evening we end the day with this,” Peter Szijjarto wrote on his social media page.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade emphasized:

Brussels is putting huge pressure on us: through base political, legal, and financial pressure they want to force us into the war and push migrants into our country. We have to fight against all this every day, because this match won't be called off.

“Until April 12, everyone can be sure of one thing: as long as you see us, we will stay out of the war, and we will not let migrants in,” he added.

The question is what will happen after April 12: will a national, sovereign government remain, or will Brussels place a puppet government on our necks,

the minister said, and made it clear: “If the Hungarian people choose the Hungarian path and the national, sovereign government remains, then we will resist the pressure from Brussels: we will not go to war, and we will not send Hungarian money to Ukraine.”

The other option is Brussels' path: a Hungary dragged into war and flooded with migrants. The stakes are high. Go Hungary!

Peter Szijjarto concluded his post.

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook)