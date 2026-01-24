Zelensky Would Push Ukraine Into EU With Help from Tisza and DK

"In President Zelensky's eyes, we are the stick caught in the spokes, Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote in a post shared on social media, emphasizing that Hungary is the obstacle to Ukraine receiving everything it demands from Brussels.

Viktor Orban put Zelensky in his place (Photo: AFP)

So his frustration is understandable, and he is doing everything he can to bring about a change of government in Hungary,

Viktor Orban underlined.

Hungary's Prime Minister also shared a video with the post in response to Zelensky’s attack.

In the video, he highlighted:

We'll have to get used to this now, so this is not an isolated case. There is a campaign underway, there is an election in 80 or so days. We are not happy about this, but we understand the situation. The biggest stakes of the elections, apart from Hungary, are in Ukraine.

The document prepared by Brussels states that Ukraine must join the European Union in 2027, PM Orban underlined. "So the proposal is not only talking about 800 billion and 200 billion, but also about the date of accession."

And Hungary is against this. In my view, in the next 100 years, Hungary won't have a parliament that will vote for the Ukrainians to join the European Union. And the Ukrainians believe that the only way to remove this obstacle, the obstacle called Hungary, is if there is a pro-Ukrainian government in Hungary. And they are working on this. It is obvious that we do not want them to enter the EU, we oppose Ukraine’s membership, while the Tisza Party and the Democratic Coalition (DK) want to let them in. Therefore, we have to accept that the Ukrainians will be active participants in the Hungarian campaign, because they hold a fundamental interest in a change of government in Hungary,

Viktor Orban explained. "I'm not happy about this, it's not a nice thing, even if it's understandable, but we'll deal with it," he added.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks to the press after the European Council summit in Brussels, early morning of January 23, 2026 (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Zoltan Fischer)