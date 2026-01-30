PM Orban: Brussels Wants to Kill Utility Cost Cuts + Video

PM Orban said that the extreme cold in January would have driven household energy bills up by 30 percent. “Imagine if there were no utility cost cuts at all—hundreds of thousands of families would have become unable to pay their bills. In Hungary, utility cost cuts are now part of everyday reality, but where such protections do not exist, people pay three or four times as much,” the prime minister said on Kossuth Radio’s Good Morning, Hungary program.

A Unique System

Viktor Orban noted that Hungary’s utility cost reduction scheme is unique within the European Union, which is precisely why, he argued, Brussels wants to dismantle it. After an exceptionally cold January, the government faced a choice: help only those deemed most in need, or help everyone.

“If you look into the well of energy consumption, it’s complicated—some people report actual usage, others pay a flat rate. Without a general rule, the system would have been unfair. That’s why we decided the state would cover 30 percent of every consumer’s energy costs,” he explained.

He added that the policy has long been the subject of both domestic and Brussels-driven political attacks. “When we introduced this system, the Left and the Democratic Coalition (DK) attacked it. Then they stopped. Now the Tisza Party is attacking it, arguing that it’s better if people pay more for things,” PM Orban said, citing remarks by Tisza Party expert and parliamentary candidate Kriszta Bodis.

Three Negotiations

PM Orban stressed that one of the central stakes of the upcoming election is the future of utility cost cuts. “If there were a Brussels-backed government in Hungary, they would abolish them immediately,” he said. The core of the dispute, he added, is whether the purchase of Russian gas should be banned—something that would effectively end the utility cost reduction scheme and result in bills two to three times higher.

The prime minister said he had to conduct three major negotiations: first, persuading the U.S. president to grant Hungary an exemption from sanctions on Russian gas—an effort he said succeeded. “Then I had to reach an agreement with the Russian president to continue supplies, and finally with the Turks to ensure the security of the transit route,” he said.