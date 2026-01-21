PM Orban: Farmers Are Completely Right

“The farmers are 100 percent right,” PM Orban stressed in connection with the Mercosur agreement. As previously reported, the pact with Latin American countries would allow the world’s largest producers access to the European market under unequal conditions, effectively strangling European agriculture and causing massive harm to Hungarian farmers.

While Viktor Orban stands up for farmers, Peter Magyar's boss in Brussels, Manfred Weber, supports Mercosur (Photo: AFP)

They have two problems right now. The first is the so-called Mercosur package, a free trade agreement with Latin American countries that would kill farmers. Hungary is therefore among the countries that do not support Mercosur,

the prime minister made clear.

Farmers protesting against the agreement have also had enough of what they see as Peter Magyar’s hypocrisy.

When did you ever stand up for farmers? We've never seen it,

one protester confronted the leader of the Tisza Party.

When protesting farmers asked Magyar what his Brussels superior, Manfred Weber, had said about Mercosur, he attempted to evade the question. It was no accident, they said, that he avoided looking farmers in the eye. Weber has openly stated that he supports the package, which protesters argue would spell the death of European agriculture.

We support Mercosur on principle—one could even call it an anti-Trump agreement,

said the leader of the European People’s Party (EPP), the European parliamentary group to which the Tisza Party belongs.

Magyar was also forced to acknowledge that Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president and likewise a member of the EPP, signed the Mercosur agreement.

These farmers are protesting against von der Leyen—and you are standing by her,

the protesters told Tisza Party chief Magyar.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Communications Office / Zoltan Fischer)