PM Orban: Who Will Win the Champions League Final? + Video

Hungary's soccer greats offer their thoughts on the question.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has shared an entertaining short video on his social media page titled “Who Will Win the Champions League Final?”

In the video, well-known figures from Hungarian football—including former international striker Sandor Torghelle, Hungarian national team head coach Marco Rossi, Hungarian Football Federation president Sandor Csanyi, and former captain Zoltan Gera—offer their thoughts on the matchup, weighing the odds and sharing their predictions.

Naturally, Viktor Orban himself also took part. Unlike the others, however, he did not speculate or hedge. His response was brief:

Oh, if I knew, I’d put money on it.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: MW)


