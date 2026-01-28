Peter Szijjarto cautioned that the Tisza Party would instantly green-light Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and agree to drag Hungary into the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

According to Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, if the Tisza Party wins, they would immediately say yes to Brussels in taking the country into war. (Photo: AFP)

“If the Tisza Party wins, they would immediately say yes to Brussels, allowing Hungary to be pulled into the war. They would also hand over Hungarian taxpayers’ money to support the Ukrainian state,” the minister warned.

But we will not give up our sovereignty. Hungary belongs to the Hungarian people. Decisions about Hungary’s future are made in Hungary—not in Brussels and not in Kyiv,

Szijjarto stressed.

As has been reported growing evidence suggests that Ukraine and Kyiv’s leadership are not only interested in a Tisza Party victory but are prepared to intervene in Hungary’s elections to achieve it.

This weekend marked the start of a qualitatively new phase in preparing for the Hungarian elections. The Ukrainians have openly, shamelessly, and without regard for any remaining diplomatic barriers begun very aggressive interference in Hungary’s elections,

the foreign minister said on the Igazsag oraja (Hour of Truth) program.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: NurPhoto via AFP)