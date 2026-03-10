PM Orban: Government Introduces Fuel Price Caps to Protect Hungarian Families and Businesses

PM Orban said the international oil price surge—triggered by the war involving Iran and the Ukrainian oil blockade—has now reached Hungary as well. Fuel prices have begun to rise sharply across Europe. At its meeting, the government decided to shield Hungarian families, entrepreneurs, and farmers from the price increases by introducing price caps on both gasoline and diesel for Hungarian households. The measure will prevent retail prices from exceeding the protected price.

Under the measure, the protected price is now 595 forints for gasoline and 615 forints for diesel, effective since midnight.

Private individuals, transport operators, and agricultural producers are all eligible to purchase fuel at the protected price. To qualify, however, vehicles must have Hungarian license plates and Hungarian registration documents.