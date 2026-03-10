Rendkívüli

PM Orban: Government Introduces Fuel Price Caps to Protect Hungarian Families and Businesses

Prime Minister Viktor Orban convened an extraordinary government meeting on Monday to address the explosive rise in global oil prices. At the meeting, the government decided to introduce a protective price cap: gasoline will cost no more than 595 forints and diesel no more than 615 forints in Hungary.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 10. 10:02
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/Akos Kaiser)
PM Orban said the international oil price surge—triggered by the war involving Iran and the Ukrainian oil blockade—has now reached Hungary as well. Fuel prices have begun to rise sharply across Europe. At its meeting, the government decided to shield Hungarian families, entrepreneurs, and farmers from the price increases by introducing price caps on both gasoline and diesel for Hungarian households. The measure will prevent retail prices from exceeding the protected price.

Under the measure, the protected price is now 595 forints for gasoline and 615 forints for diesel, effective since midnight.

Private individuals, transport operators, and agricultural producers are all eligible to purchase fuel at the protected price. To qualify, however, vehicles must have Hungarian license plates and Hungarian registration documents.

 

