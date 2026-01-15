Rendkívüli

Itt tart a Tisza Párt: elmondták, hogy megszorításokat akarnak és azt is, hogy a választásig ezt el akarják titkolni

Ukrajnaukrajnai korrupcióNABU
magyar

Tymoshenko Caught in Corruption as Ukraine’s Entire Elite Is Implicated in Bribery Scandal

Another major corruption scandal is shaking Ukraine. Anti-corruption authorities have filed charges against former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) party, after investigators alleged that she attempted to bribe members of parliament in exchange for their votes, Olha Postoliuk, spokeswoman for the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), told the public broadcaster Suspilne on January 14. The case suggests that corruption reaches across Ukraine’s entire political elite. Following figures close to President Volodymyr Zelensky, anti-corruption agencies have now brought charges against a former prime minister, as well.

Sebők Barbara
2026. 01. 15. 13:58
Az egész ukrán elit a korrupció hálójában (Forrás: X)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to prosecutors, opposition leader Tymoshenko offered money to several lawmakers in return for their support of specific parliamentary decisions. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) says this was not a series of one-off arrangements but rather a systematic operation involving regular payments and explicit voting instructions designed to influence the legislature’s work. The developments come after proceedings were launched in December against several lawmakers from President Zelensky’s party, as reported by the Financial Times.

Hatalmas bajban Julija Timosenko (Fotó: AFP)
Yulia Tymoshenko faces serious trouble (Photo: AFP/NurPhoto/Jaap Arriens)

Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities are accusing former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko of vote-buying. The opposition politician has firmly denied the allegations.

NABU confirmed that it conducted a raid at the office of “the leader of an opposition party.”

As previously reported, Tymoshenko dismissed the accusations as “politically motivated,” saying through her spokesperson that the search of her office was “nothing more than a grand PR stunt” with “no connection whatsoever to the law or justice.” “I categorically reject these absurd allegations,” she was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

 

Sources familiar with the case told the paper that the pixelated, blonde-haired woman shown in a video released by NABU is indeed Tymoshenko. 

The case further deepens a political scandal that has been unfolding since late last year. The investigation also involves several sitting lawmakers, including members of President Zelensky’s governing party, whom NABU has accused of fraud. The Financial Times notes that Tymoshenko is a determined political rival of Zelensky, although—like many Ukrainian political leaders—she has largely refrained from openly criticizing the president since the outbreak of the war.

Over the past year, however, she has taken a more critical tone, particularly regarding the agreement signed in April by Kyiv and Washington that grants the United States special access to Ukraine’s critical mineral resources.

The paper also points out that Tymoshenko supported a widely criticized law pushed through parliament by Zelensky and his party in July, which reduced the powers of NABU and its sister organization, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). Following public protests and Western criticism, the decision was later reversed.

The Financial Times also cited a statement from NABU saying that “the suspect” initiated discussions with lawmakers to establish a regular mechanism that would provide illicit benefits in exchange for loyal voting behavior.

These were not one-off deals, but a structured cooperation mechanism that included advance payments and was designed for the long term, 

NABU said.

In a video released by NABU, a person whose voice resembles Tymoshenko’s can be heard offering cash to a lawmaker in exchange for support on certain votes. The recording also mentions that recruited allies would receive regular payments and details how voting instructions would be coordinated via the Signal messaging app.

The paper further notes that the agency filmed the raid at Tymoshenko’s party headquarters, where stacks of $100 bills can be seen lying on a table in front of a woman.

Tymoshenko, however, claimed that investigators “found nothing” and therefore “simply confiscated” her work phone, parliamentary documents, and personal savings. She added that all of these assets were “fully disclosed” in her mandatory financial declarations. “This is not the first political order issued against me,” she was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.

The paper recalls that in 2011 a Ukrainian court found Tymoshenko guilty of abuse of power over her role in brokering a natural gas import contract with Russia and sentenced her to seven years in prison. Both in Ukraine and in the West, the case was widely viewed as politically motivated, carried out under then–pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.

 

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Pozsonyi Ádám
idezojelekukrajna

A hadikölcsönről

Pozsonyi Ádám avatarja

Az átlag ellenzéki szavazó nem akarja elhinni azt, amit a saját szemével lát.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.