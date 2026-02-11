Anna Lako: Hungary Must Abandon the “Dare to Be Small” Approach in Foreign Affairs

How does Fidelitas take part in international politics, and what kind of foreign affairs does the organization pursue?

We are not geographically limited to Europe—and given Europe’s ideologically driven self-destruction and rapid loss of relevance in global politics and the world economy, it is essential that we consciously build relationships in other directions as well. Following the government's strategy of Eastern and Southern Opening, we have established ties from Latin America to the Far East. We pay particular attention to youth organizations in emerging BRICS countries, the Caucasus region, and the alliance of Turkic states in Central Asia, drawing on the shared sense of kinship that exists there. Our alliance with American patriots is longstanding, and it is further strengthened by favorable intergovernmental relations.

Why did Fidelitas feel the need for a foreign policy strategy?

Amid the sweeping global changes and the so-called systemic transformation of the 21st century, the national government aims not to be a passive subject of change but an active shaper of it. A good example is the new U.S. National Security Strategy published in November, which echoes principles that Hungarian foreign policy has emphasized for more than a decade, especially regarding Europe. With a consistent and professional stance, it is possible to influence—even formally or informally—the thinking of major powers.

What were the main considerations in developing the strategy? The document states that Fidelitas does not focus on its rights in this changing world, but on its duties and responsibilities. What do you consider the most important of these?

It was important to include this in our foreign policy strategy because it is not only a guiding principle for our activities but also a matter of self-definition. We are not a community worried about the rights of gender-fluid cat owners in Cambodia. We do not have rights—we have duties. Perhaps our most important task is spreading this responsible, service-oriented mindset, since the media and online space tend to not socialize our generation in this direction.

It is our responsibility to bring together and organize into an effective network the new generation of Europe’s right wing. It is our responsibility to help the national cause beyond Europe through useful new partnerships.

At the same time, no task of Fidelitas is—or can be—more important than keeping communities of young Hungarians in the diaspora and especially in the neighboring countries firmly within the bonds of the nation. Close cooperation with them is a priority in building our foreign relations as well. We are convinced that foreign policy is nothing more than the extension of national policy by other means. Foreign policy is only a tool; the goal is national cohesion, leveraging the opportunities created by 21st-century changes.