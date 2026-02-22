Rendkívüli

Lelőttek egy fegyveres férfit Trump floridai birtokánál

Cabinet Office Minister: Ukraine's Blackmail of Hungary Unacceptable

The greatest threat during the campaign is attempts at foreign interference, the minister says.

Antal Rogan, Minister heading the Prime Minister's Office (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)
With the campaign officially launched, the greatest threat is attempts at foreign influence, Antal Rogan told Hir TV. According to the Minister heading the Prime Minister's Office, the rise of the Tisza Party is not a coincidence, but the result of a deliberately constructed process in which international interest groups are using the opposition formation as their outpost in Hungary. This attack on sovereignty is being carried out with more brutal means than ever before, as billions of dollars and orders from Brussels are aimed directly at manipulating the outcome of the Hungarian elections.

The stakes of the election are clear: if Brussels’ policy prevails in Hungary, Hungarians will pay the price, because Brussels is solely concerned with its own interests, not with the Hungarian people and Hungarian families, Antal Rogan emphasized, underlining that it is unacceptable that Ukraine is blackmailing Hungary.

Brussels has decided that all of Europe should be cut off from Russian energy sources, the Minister pointed out. "If a government is elected that follows instructions from Brussels instead of representing Hungarian interests, Hungarians will pay the price," he stressed.

Ukraine is a country at war, he said, and if European soldiers are sent there, Europe would become involved in a war with Russia. "What I see is the consistent preparation of this," he remarked.

In his view, both Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party pose a significant risk: "We have no idea what they would do on key issues."
 

