With the initial concrete laid underground, the Paks II project now qualifies—under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) standards—as a nuclear power plant officially under construction. The project stands as the flagship of Europe’s nuclear revival and a key guarantee of Hungary’s policy of keeping household utility costs low, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced Thursday at the site.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the occasion, Szijjarto said the event once again proves the old adage that “Hungarians aren't right—they end up being right.” He recalled that the government decided on the Paks expansion at a time when nuclear energy was treated as a dirty word across Europe.

“Since then, the situation has changed fundamentally,” he said. “A new era in the global economy has begun, in which demand for electricity has increased dramatically. And those who once spoke about nuclear energy in a condescending and dismissive way have now realized that nuclear power is the most modern, the cheapest, and the most environmentally friendly solution if we want to produce electricity reliably, in large quantities, and safely—rain or shine.”

Szijjarto stressed that competitiveness today is impossible without nuclear energy, putting Hungary in a strong position for the future.

“Of all the nuclear investments currently underway in Europe, Paks II is the largest and the most advanced,” he said. “It is the flagship project of the continent’s nuclear renaissance.”

He also pointed out that many have tried—and continue to try—to block the project, including the previous U.S. administration, liberal forces in Brussels, and certain figures in Hungary’s domestic opposition.

“But we did not give in, and we will not give in,” Szijjarto declared. “With President Donald Trump , we reached an agreement under which the United States will lift the sanctions previously imposed in connection with Paks II. In Brussels, we ourselves have blocked—and continue to block—any attempt by the European Union to impose sanctions on the nuclear sector. And we will defeat the opposition as well.”