In his interview with Mandiner, Peter Szijjarto delivered a forceful critique of the European Union’s approach to the war in Ukraine, emphasized Hungary’s sovereignty-focused position, and described the upcoming elections in the spring as a turning point. According to the foreign minister, a Tisza Party victory is a strategic objective for Ukraine's leadership.

Brussels’ War Fanaticism and Hungary’s Isolation

According to Szijjarto, “war fanaticism prevails in Brussels.” He said the EU treats Ukraine’s war as if the Union itself were at war, and that common sense has lost its footing. While many privately agree with him in the corridors, he noted, they read out mainstream pro-war talking points in the meeting rooms. He added that he does not feel alone, as the Slovak and Czech foreign ministers have joined him on key issues.

In Brussels, war fanaticism dominates. They treat Ukraine’s war as if we ourselves were fighting it, and everything revolves around this issue—common sense has lost its base there,

the minister said.

The EU has already spent €150 billion on Ukraine, he noted, and pushed through an additional €90 billion in so-called war loans, in which Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic are not participating. Ukraine is now requesting another €800 billion to keep the state functioning and €700 billion for rearmament over the next ten years—€1.5 trillion in total—which, Szijjarto said, would be taken from European citizens. In his view, Ukraine will never repay this money because Russia will not lose the war.

The Ukrainians will obviously never repay this, since no reparations will come from Russia. Reparations are paid by those who lose—and Russia is not going to lose this war,

he emphasized.

Szijjarto: Nuclear War Has No Winners

The minister warned that plans by France and the United Kingdom to deploy troops could lead to a clash between nuclear powers—NATO and Russia—posing the risk of a third world war fought with nuclear weapons, in which there would be no winners. He reiterated that NATO decisions clearly state the alliance is not a party to the conflict and must not become one.

Direct confrontation—meaning any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine—would carry the immediate risk of triggering World War III. Such a war would almost certainly be fought with nuclear weapons, and a nuclear war has no winners.

The Tisza Party, Ukrainian Interference, and the Elections

Szijjártó asserted that for Ukraine, a Tisza Party victory is a strategic matter and that Kyiv will do everything it can to achieve it, as this would open the door to Hungarian participation in the war, EU membership for Ukraine, and massive financing. He contrasted this with the will of the Hungarian people, who, he said, do not want to go to war, send money to Ukraine, or accept the country as a member.

The Ukrainians will do everything they can for a Tisza victory—this is now a strategic issue for them. Our task is to exclude any and all attempts at interference,

he underlined.