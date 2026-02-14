Hungary FM: Ukraine War Claims Yet Another Hungarian Victim

“We received notification from the town of Solotvyno (Aknaszlatina) that a 36-year-old Hungarian man has died—someone his mother had been waiting to welcome home. Sadly, she now waits in vain,” FM Szijjarto said.

Of course, the Hungarian government will extend the customary support to the family in this difficult time. We now know of nearly one hundred Hungarians who have lost their lives in the war,

he added.

Szijjarto stressed that this latest tragedy once again demonstrates the need to do everything possible to bring about peace. He also said it is time for “Brussels to finally stop the obstruction it is carrying out against American peace efforts.”

Every single day brings new suffering in Ukraine. Every single day brings new deaths. And now, tragically, almost every day I must report another Hungarian victim from Transcarpathia. It is time to bring this war to an end,

the minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)