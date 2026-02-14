Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Ha hagyjuk, hogy a Tisza–Brüsszel–nagytőke koalíció kormányra kerüljön, ki fogják zsebelni a családokat + videó

Ukrajnamagyar áldozatSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: Ukraine War Claims Yet Another Hungarian Victim

Another ethnic Hungarian from Transcarpathia has fallen in the war raging in Ukraine. The Hungarian government will provide the victim’s family with all possible assistance, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto announced Friday in Miskolc, underscoring the urgent need for peace.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 14. 12:34
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“We received notification from the town of Solotvyno (Aknaszlatina) that a 36-year-old Hungarian man has died—someone his mother had been waiting to welcome home. Sadly, she now waits in vain,” FM Szijjarto said.

Of course, the Hungarian government will extend the customary support to the family in this difficult time. We now know of nearly one hundred Hungarians who have lost their lives in the war,

he added.

Szijjarto stressed that this latest tragedy once again demonstrates the need to do everything possible to bring about peace. He also said it is time for “Brussels to finally stop the obstruction it is carrying out against American peace efforts.”

Every single day brings new suffering in Ukraine. Every single day brings new deaths. And now, tragically, almost every day I must report another Hungarian victim from Transcarpathia. It is time to bring this war to an end,

the minister concluded.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekWellor

Wellor belecsap…

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Lapunk publicistájának szombati blogbejegyzése.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.