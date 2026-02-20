Brussels Convenes Oil Coordination Meeting

Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Világszínvonalú és rohamléptékben fejlődő repteret építünk + videó

The European Commission should call on Ukraine to respect the EU–Ukraine Association Agreement, urged Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Brussels must take the rules on oil imports seriously, emphasized Peter Szijjarto.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 02. 20. 11:15
Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)
Brussels has convened an oil coordination meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto Peter announced on social media.

 It is time for Brussels to act, Peter Szijjarto stressed (Illustration, source: Hans Lucas via AFP)

That is welcome but action in line with EU rules would be even better,

the Foreign Minister emphasized. "We expect the European Commission to

behave as the European Commission, and not as Ukraine's Commission,

he underscored.

"Call on Ukraine to respect the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, which clearly states that Ukraine must not endanger the energy security of any EU member state," he added.

Apply EU rules on Russian oil imports and make it clear to Croatia that during the disruption of the Druzhba pipeline they cannot refuse maritime deliveries of Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia,

Peter Szijjarto emphasized in conclusion.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: AFP)

