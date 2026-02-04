Manfred Weber Would Take Europe's Throne

On the program The Hour of Truth, Host Balazs questioned MEP Tamas Deutsch about European Union affairs. The discussion revealed why Manfred Weber wants to see a president at the helm of the European Union.

MEP Tamas Deutsch exposes Manfred Weber’s plan (Photo: MTI)

Everyone around Peter Magyar experiences that the personality of the Tisza leader is rather toxic. It is painful for the people around him, remarked Tamas Deutsch at the beginning of the interview.

Speaking about the Tisza Party’s program, the MEP for Fidesz said that it contains brutal austerity measures.

The Tisza Party and Peter Magyar very consciously, with very thorough preparation, want to operate a political practice that will bring a complete disaster,

the MEP said.

They want to lend full-fledged support to Brussels' plans, he added.

The Tisza Party Poses a Threat to Pensioners

As said on the program, if Tisza politicians were in a decision-making position, they would brutally raise personal income tax for everyone, significantly increase VAT, tax pensions and abolish or radically cut numerous benefits.

"Our country is full of subsistence liberals who would initiate the deployment of UN troops at any time if, in their view, someone looks with surprise at, for example, a person walking through a parking lot in a shopping mall carrying a gigantic rainbow-colored shopping bag. That is already considered an attack on same-sex love. And these so-called human rights defenders suddenly suffer from political deafness. They do not hear this, they do not see this," Tamas Deutsch stressed.

Dear pensioners and fellow citizens, our elderly friends who belong to the generation of our parents and grandparents, be aware that the Left, meaning the Tisza Party, has adopted a basic principle: if they come to power, they will abolish measures they consider unacceptable or misguided. Such a measure is the 13th-month pension retirees in Hungary receive, and from this year, the first part of a 14th-month pension as well. If the national government remains in office and continues to receive a mandate from voters, the second, third, and fourth parts will also reach pensioners. But they want to abolish this,

the MEP explained.

Tisza is preparing an attack against Hungarian pensioners, he stressed, calling on on voters to support Fidesz as the safe choice in the April 12 election to protect the benefits of their parents, grandparents, relatives, and acquaintances.