Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor a teltházas Várkert Bazárban beszélget, kövesse nálunk élőben! + videó

európai uniótiszamanfred weberdeutsch tamásnémeth balázs
magyar

Manfred Weber Would Take Europe's Throne

The leader of the European People’s Party, which also includes the Tisza Party among its members, would further centralize the European Union. According to Manfred Weber’s “sinister plan,” One of the key elements in Manfred Weber’s sinister plan would be the abolition of the member states’ veto. Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch spoke about the background of these proposals on the program The Hour of Truth.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 04. 17:11
Manfred Weber and Peter Magyar (Photo: AFP)
Manfred Weber and Peter Magyar (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

On the program The Hour of Truth, Host Balazs  questioned MEP Tamas Deutsch about European Union affairs. The discussion revealed why Manfred Weber wants to see a president at the helm of the European Union.

Deutsch Tamás lerántja a leplet Manfred Weber tervéről (Fotó: MTI)
MEP Tamas Deutsch exposes Manfred Weber’s plan (Photo: MTI)

Everyone around Peter Magyar experiences that the personality of the Tisza leader is rather toxic. It is painful for the people around him, remarked Tamas Deutsch at the beginning of the interview.

Speaking about the Tisza Party’s program, the MEP for Fidesz said that it contains brutal austerity measures.

The Tisza Party and Peter Magyar very consciously, with very thorough preparation, want to operate a political practice that will bring a complete disaster,

the MEP said.

They want to lend full-fledged support to Brussels' plans, he added.

The Tisza Party Poses a Threat to Pensioners

As said on the program, if  Tisza politicians were in a decision-making position, they would brutally raise personal income tax for everyone, significantly increase VAT, tax pensions and abolish or radically cut numerous benefits.

"Our country is full of subsistence liberals who would initiate the deployment of UN troops at any time if, in their view, someone looks with surprise at, for example, a person walking through a parking lot in a shopping mall carrying a gigantic rainbow-colored shopping bag. That is already considered an attack on same-sex love. And these so-called human rights defenders suddenly suffer from political deafness. They do not hear this, they do not see this," Tamas Deutsch stressed.

Dear pensioners and fellow citizens, our elderly friends who belong to the generation of our parents and grandparents, be aware that the Left, meaning the Tisza Party, has adopted a basic principle: if they come to power, they will abolish measures they consider unacceptable or misguided. Such a measure is the 13th-month pension retirees in Hungary receive, and from this year, the first part of a 14th-month pension as well. If the national government remains in office and continues to receive a mandate from voters, the second, third, and fourth parts will also reach pensioners. But they want to abolish this,

the MEP explained.
Tisza is preparing an attack against Hungarian pensioners, he stressed, calling on on voters to support Fidesz as the safe choice in the April 12 election to protect the benefits of their parents, grandparents, relatives, and acquaintances.

Utility Bills Pose a Major Problem in the West

"God protect Hungary from being forced back into a failed, pro-war, pro-Ukraine European mainstream that gives free rein to illegal migration and makes gender ideology madness part of our daily lives," Tamas Deutsch said. He emphasized that

the majority of public opinion in Western countries is fleeing from that model.

He stressed that Hungary has economic, financial, cultural, political, legal, and national sovereignty, and regardless of how Brussels attacks the country, Hungary is determined to follow its own path and is not willing to accept claims that household utility price reductions are bad.

"In the so-called model countries of Western Europe, 28 percent of citizens cannot heat their homes to an adequate temperature because utility prices are so high, and 20 percent cannot pay their utility bills. We do not want this to appear in Hungary," he added.

We don't want all sorts of figures of indeterminate appearance to organize such gender-sensitization courses with the support, instructions, and background of political authorities in our children's schools and kindergartens,

he stressed.

"We do not want hundreds of illegal migrants to smash cars. We do not want no-go zones. We want a country where, from Karcag to Sopron, from Budapest to Mezokovesd, in any Hungarian city, in downtown and suburban Budapest, women and girls can safely go out after nine in the evening in spring, autumn, winter, and summer," he said.

Anyone who is fascinated by Cologne’s exciting cultural diversity should go and see it for themselves for a day and a half, and afterward they will adore every Hungarian public square. They will love them. None of the everyday problems they once considered serious will seem significant anymore,

he added.
Tamas Deutsch pointed out that over the past two to two-and-a-half years, the left, liberal, progressive, and globalist side, supported by foreign-funded media, has dismantled factual public opinion polling. "Polls, or things that look like polls, data that look like data, and charts that look like charts are all tools of political brainwashing, or more professionally, of opportunity management," he said.

With great difficulty, they managed to produce lies showing Tisza in the lead by calculating with 90 percent voter turnout, sometimes even higher. Why did they not calculate with 110 percent or 140 percent turnout?

stated Tamas Deutsch.

He advised everyone to find out about people's opinions in their own environment.

The leader of  the Tisza Party knows he will lose the election, and his real message, hidden behind his overblown rhetoric, is about shifting responsibility away from himself. He is the kind of person who believes he did everything perfectly, even a little better than perfectly,

Tamas Deutsch said.

Weber Would Take Europe’s Throne

"Manfred Weber wants to appoint himself as Europe’s emperor. Even worse, he wants to turn the European Union into a military alliance. As my friend Mate Kocsis also wrote, the goal is to create a Fourth Reich," he said.

Only Germany can lead this. Based on the experience of the past century, when Germany wants to organize an empire in Europe, especially along a war logic, nothing good comes of it for Germans or non-Germans. So this is the plan,

the MEP said.

He explained that the argument is that there is a war threat and therefore a centrally led, efficiently controlled system is needed.

In this system, everything would be decided by a bureaucratic, military, and business elite detached from the communities of Europeans. These people are not elected, they are appointed. Members of the European Commission are appointed, not elected. No one has ever voted for Ursula von der Leyen or Juncker to be Commission President. They are officials, yet they want political power, now almost unlimited political power. This is the planned power transformation. European citizens have rebelled against this, and in Hungary, the majority representing this position has held decision-making power since 2010, because there is a national government in office,

Tamas Deutsch stated.

It was said on the program that enormous sums are being sent to Ukraine, financing the war, and that every effort is being made to prevent Donald Trump from being successful.

With all due respect, I must say that people will regret voting for Tisza when their child, drafted under restored conscription, is sent by train from some railway station to Ukraine as a peacekeeper, and mothers and fathers are crying. Then it will be too late. It is much better to choose the pro-peace option, the safe choice, represented by Fidesz,

Tamas Deutsch emphasized.

Cover photo: Manfred Weber and Peter Magyar (Photo: AFP)

Komment

Összesen 0 komment

A kommentek nem szerkesztett tartalmak, tartalmuk a szerzőjük álláspontját tükrözi. Mielőtt hozzászólna, kérjük, olvassa el a kommentszabályzatot.

Jelenleg nincsenek kommentek.

Szóljon hozzá!

Jelenleg csak a hozzászólások egy kis részét látja. Hozzászóláshoz és a további kommentek megtekintéséhez lépjen be, vagy regisztráljon!

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Hárfás Zsolt
idezojelekpaks ii.

Pakson elkezdődik a jövő

Hárfás Zsolt avatarja

Az első betonöntés a felelősség jelképe is – azt üzeni: az atomerőmű a mindennapi élet biztonságának záloga.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.