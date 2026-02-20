PM Orban Traveling to U.S. and Back in 38 Hours, to Announce Massive Investment Soon + Video

"We traveled to America and back in thirty-eight hours. We are already at the airport, and will lay the foundation stone of the new terminal," Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page. Magyar Nemzet’s online edition reports live from the event.

As is known, the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace took place on Thursday afternoon in Washington, attended by U.S. President Donald Trump and numerous other world leaders alongside Viktor Orban.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary who has my total and complete endorsement for election,

Donald Trump said at the event. The President of the United States added: "Not everyone in Europe loves my endorsement, but that's okay. He does an unbelievable job. He's done an incredible job in immigration. Unlike other countries that have hurt themselves. You have my complete and total endorsement and I'm putting that out. I already did, but I'm putting that out again."

You will perform well, Viktor. Thank you very much for being here. Great country,

said the President.

Airport Development Underway

The government announced a comprehensive upgrade of the airport in the autumn, and that the first step would be the construction of Terminal 3.

The Liszt Ferenc International Airport has reached a new milestone: large-scale expansion and modernization of the airport and its related infrastructure will begin. Budapest Airport wrote in a statement that

the future of Hungarian aviation is fundamentally determined by the development of airport infrastructure.

One of the most significant Central European aviation infrastructure investments of the next decade will contribute to the modernization of Hungary’s economy and transport infrastructure and to high-quality service for growing tourism demands.

Planned Developments

According to plans:

by the end of 2028, a new dual three-lane express road may be created by modernizing the existing route,

by 2035, a new railway line may be built, and

in parallel, also by 2035, the newly launched Terminal 3 may be completed.

In order of implementation, road access to the airport would be developed first, upgrading the section between Ulloi Road and the airport for approximately 200 billion forints. The 12-kilometer dual three-lane expressway and related projects are planned to be completed by the end of 2028.