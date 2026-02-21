Rendkívüli

Orbán Viktor: Ukrajna káoszt akar, de Magyarországot nem lehet megzsarolni + videó

PM Orban: New Initiatives Are Needed for Global Peace

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared photos on social media from the Board of Peace meeting in Washington, emphasizing that new initiatives are necessary to advance the cause of global peace.

2026. 02. 21. 14:32
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
In his post on Facebook, PM Orban published images from the inaugural session of the Washington-based Board of Peace and reflected on Hungary’s participation.

PM Orban wrote: 

The advancement of global peace requires new initiatives. That is why we took part in the Board of Peace.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
