In his post on Facebook, PM Orban published images from the inaugural session of the Washington-based Board of Peace and reflected on Hungary’s participation.
PM Orban: New Initiatives Are Needed for Global Peace
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared photos on social media from the Board of Peace meeting in Washington, emphasizing that new initiatives are necessary to advance the cause of global peace.
PM Orban wrote:
The advancement of global peace requires new initiatives. That is why we took part in the Board of Peace.
Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI)
Hungary FM: Master Good Expansion to Create 600 New Jobs
Hungary FM: The Government Is Building Hungary's Future on Its Children

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade attended a conference on education in Demecser.
Hungary FM: The Government Is Building Hungary’s Future on Its Children
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade attended a conference on education in Demecser.
Hungary FM Says No to Common Integration With Ukraine
In Hungary legal proceedings should be underway against the president of the Tisza Party, the foreign minister says.
PM Orban Sends Message From Washington: Peace, Ukraine, and the Stakes of the Election Take Center Stage
The Hungarian prime minister thanked U.S. President Donald Trump.
