Hungary Plays a Defining Role in the Board of Peace

The leaders of more than twenty countries, including Viktor Orban, are attending the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington.

The founding charter of the Board of Peace was signed on January 22. (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/MTI/Zoltan Fischer)

President Trump formally invited Viktor Orban and Hungary to join the Board of Peace as a founding member in a letter dated January 18.

The founding charter of he initiative by Donald Trump was signed on January 22. Originally created to oversee the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Council’s mandate now extends far beyond post-conflict stabilization in Gaza. Its broader mission is to promote global stability and secure lasting peace in regions affected by or threatened by conflict. The establishment of the Board coincided with the launch of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which ended Israel's war on Gaza.

Under its rules of procedure, each member state holds one vote, and decisions are made by simple majority. The executive council reports quarterly to the full body, which is chaired by President Donald Trump.

In addition to Hungary, invitations were accepted by Bulgaria—also a member of the European Union—as well as Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Belarus. Italy, Romania, and Greece are participating in the first session as observers.