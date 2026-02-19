Rendkívüli

Hamarosan kezdődik a Béketanács első ülése Orbán Viktor részvételével – mutatjuk miről dönthetnek

Hungary Plays a Defining Role in the Board of Peace

On January 22, at the initiative of President Donald Trump, a new international body—the Board of Peace—was formally established, with Hungary as one of the founding members. Originally created to oversee the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Board's mandate now extends far beyond post-conflict stabilization in Gaza. Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to address the Board of Peace’s first session in Washington.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 02. 19. 13:22
The leaders of more than twenty countries, including Viktor Orban, are attending the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington.

The founding charter of the Board of Peace was signed on January 22. (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/MTI/Zoltan Fischer)

President Trump formally invited Viktor Orban and Hungary to join the Board of Peace as a founding member in a letter dated January 18.

The founding charter of he initiative by Donald Trump was signed on January 22. Originally created to oversee the agreement reached between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Council’s mandate now extends far beyond post-conflict stabilization in Gaza. Its broader mission is to promote global stability and secure lasting peace in regions affected by or threatened by conflict. The establishment of the Board coincided with the launch of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which ended Israel's war on Gaza. 

Under its rules of procedure, each member state holds one vote, and decisions are made by simple majority. The executive council reports quarterly to the full body, which is chaired by President Donald Trump.

In addition to Hungary, invitations were accepted by Bulgaria—also a member of the European Union—as well as Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Belarus. Italy, Romania, and Greece are participating in the first session as observers.

Germany, Poland, and France have categorically declined to join.

Hungary Stands on the Side of Peace

At the charter signing ceremony in Davos, President Trump praised Viktor Orban as a strong leader before the Hungarian prime minister added his signature to the founding document.

Today in Davos, the American president launched a new initiative. It is called the Board of Peace. Hungary is among the founding countries, because Hungary needs peace in order to develop, 

PM Orban wrote on his Facebook page.

We support and strengthen with our participation every international initiative that prevents and curbs wars, and guarantees the security and peace of nations and families,

he added.

During his recent visit to Hungary, Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Prime minister Orban for Hungary’s indispensable role within the Board of Peaece.

 I want to thank you, on behalf of the President of the United States, for the indispensable role you’ve played on the Board of Peace. Not everyone’s on the Board of Peace, and not everyone – for different reasons – they can be participants or not be participants, but you are, and you’ve been there from the very first day.  And again, a testament to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Orban that I think speaks volumes,

Secretary of State Rubio emphasized.

Before departing for Washington, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto underscored that Hungary will stand firmly behind President Trump’s peace efforts at the Board's inaugural session. “Our foreign policy strategy is focused on staying out of war,” Hungary's foreign minister stated.

“At the meeting, we will continue to support major international efforts aimed at achieving peace—whether in Ukraine or in the Middle East—because both directly affect the security of Central Europe and Hungary,” Szijjarto said, adding

Our position is clear: we stay out of war, and we support international peace initiatives.

Is the Board of Peace the New UN?

In the days leading up to the first session, President Trump suggested that the Board of Peace's influence could extend well beyond the Gaza settlement and, in certain matters, operate in coordination with the United Nations.

The U.S. president noted that the UN has failed to fully utilize its immense potential. 

Regarding the Board of Peace's growing impact, Trump remarked that the United Nations “might hate us a little,” but added that “some of the greatest leaders in the world” are members of the new body.

Prime Minister Orban has previously expressed confidence in the initiative’s prospects:

This organization certainly has a better chance of achieving success and peace than the old ones that failed.

With Hungary seated at the table as a founding member, its role within the Board of Peace is not merely symbolic—it is shaping the direction of a new global platform dedicated to restoring stability and advancing peace.

Cover photo: The founding charter of the Board of Peace was signed on January 22 (Photo: Prime Minister's Office Communications Department/MTI/Zoltan Fischer)

